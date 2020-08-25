WATCH LIVE: The Lincoln Project offers realtime analysis of RNC Convention
The founders of The Lincoln Project announced they will be joined by special guests for live analysis of the second night of the Republican National Committee Convention.
Speakers will include first lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Two of Donald Trump’s children will be speaking. Eric Trump from Trump’s first marriage will take the stage, as will his half-sister Tiffany from the president’s second marriage.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi are also to take the stage.
Anti-abortion activist Mary Ann Mendoza was on the schedule, but her speech was canceled after she pushed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
2020 Election
RNC selling ad space during Melania Trump’s speech delivered from the White House
Republicans are displaying the names of donors on the chyron of their convention video feed during first lady Melania Trump's RNC Convention speech, which she will deliver from the White House.
Ads are being run, including on Raw Story, with the text "Get your name displayed live during the 2020 GOP Convention," the ads reads, with a picture of Melania Trump on an ancient television.
"Our wonderful First Lady, Melania Trump, wants to broadcast the names of the President’s TOP supporters online during her speech at the 2020 GOP Convention," the fundraising page reads.
2020 Election
RNC cancels speaker after she promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Twitter
On Tuesday evening, CNN reported that the Republican National Convention has abruptly removed Trump adviser and "Angel Mom" Mary Ann Mendoza from the night's speaking lineup.
This comes after Mendoza posted her support from a thread written by a QAnon supporter positing a Jewish conspiracy to take over the world.
Faced with backlash, Mendoza wrote a follow-up tweet saying, "My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever."
2020 Election
Special Counsel ripped for ‘standing by silently’ while the Trumps use White House for RNC Convention
The leader of the U.S. Office of the Special Counsel was blasted on Tuesday for allowing first lady Melania Trump to use the White House Rose Garden for her Republican National Committee Convention speech.
"Imagine being the head of the [Office of the Special Counsel], which is responsible for enforcing the Hatch Act, and standing by silently as the president and his staff abuse the people's government by using the White House to host a party's nominating convention," the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Schaub, posted on Twitter. "You'd go down in history as complicit."