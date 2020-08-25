WATCH LIVE: The Lincoln Project offers realtime analysis of RNC Convention

The founders of The Lincoln Project announced they will be joined by special guests for live analysis of the second night of the Republican National Committee Convention.

Speakers will include first lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Two of Donald Trump’s children will be speaking. Eric Trump from Trump’s first marriage will take the stage, as will his half-sister Tiffany from the president’s second marriage.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi are also to take the stage.

Anti-abortion activist Mary Ann Mendoza was on the schedule, but her speech was canceled after she pushed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.