WATCH LIVE: Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders kick off Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention
American voters will be offered competing political visions Monday when former first lady Michelle Obama addresses the now-virtual Democratic National Convention set to anoint Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump delivers a speech in battleground Wisconsin. Barack Obama’s wife, widely respected in her own right, anchors the primetime slot on the opening night of this year’s anything-but-normal convention. Watch live video:
— —
The main programming runs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. View the full schedule of speakers below.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina
DNC Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi
Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin
Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
Former first lady Michelle Obama
— —
The four-day jamboree was to be held in Milwaukee in a sign of eagerness to win back Wisconsin, one of a handful of Democratic strongholds which flipped to Trump in 2016.
But the deadly coronavirus pandemic upended all aspects of life including presidential campaigning and the convention now is occurring almost entirely online — as is the Republican event, which begins on August 24.
Biden sought to downplay the awkwardness of an American political ritual being held without the usual roaring crowds, in-person delegate count and falling confetti.
“We may be physically apart, but this week Democrats are coming together from across the nation to put forth our vision for a better America,” the Democratic veteran tweeted as he encouraged voters to tune in Monday night.
Trump, not to be outdone — and essentially ignoring the pandemic’s threat — flew Monday to the Midwest for two speeches including one in Oshkosh, Wisconsin about a 90-minute drive north of the Milwaukee arena where Democrats had intended to gather.
“I know all of these people very well, I beat them all last time,” Trump told Fox News about the Democrats addressing the convention, including both Obamas, 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and erstwhile Biden rival Bernie Sanders.
“They can’t unite,” Trump said.
The declaration was a clear dig at Democratic Party factions aiming to project a unified front behind Biden and a common determination to oust Trump in the November 3 election.
The convention takes place amid a furor over Trump’s efforts to limit mail-in voting.
– Virtual atmosphere –
The president, insisting without proof that mail-in voting fosters fraud, has threatened to block extra funding that Democrats say is urgently needed to allow the US Postal Service to process millions of ballots.
Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez said the convention will push back against the president’s “assault on our democracy” by highlighting efforts to protect voting by mail.
“This president can’t win on the merits and so he has to cheat. And it’s shameful,” Perez told a Washington Post webcast.
Planners meanwhile have been struggling to find virtual replacements for the usual circus-like atmosphere of a convention.
The experimental format will allow speakers to address American voters unfiltered — largely shorn of the usual overwrought stagecraft and screaming delegates.
Perez insisted the “sober moment” in US history meant Democrats need to show the election is about leadership and “trust” during the pandemic that has killed 170,000 Americans and outrage over police brutality and racism.
“We need a steady hand at the tiller. That’s Joe Biden, and that’s Kamala Harris,” Perez said.
Biden enters the convention with significant but tightening poll leads over Trump, and hoping his pick of Harris — the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket — is widely popular among Democrats.
Harris, a senator, former prosecutor and the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, is 55 and brings relatively youthful energy to bolster the 77-year-old Biden.
– Biden’s moment –
Monday’s top speakers will be Sanders, a leader of the party’s progressive wing, and Michelle Obama.
At the 2016 convention that nominated Clinton, she memorably told Democrats: “Our motto is, when they go low, we go high.”
Four years later, amid a steadily coarsening political culture led by Trump’s take-no-prisoners style, Obama’s speech will be carefully watched.
Tuesday will see speeches from former president Bill Clinton and Jill Biden, the nominee’s wife.
On Wednesday Barack Obama will speak, and Harris will have her spotlight moment before the convention culminates Thursday when Biden formally accepts the Democratic nomination and delivers his acceptance speech via videolink
Trump’s efforts to steal the show include delivering a speech near Scranton, Pennsylvania — the blue-collar town where Biden grew up — to coincide with the biggest moment in Biden’s political life.
With additional reporting from Raw Story
2020 Election
Is Trump’s new postmaster general Louis DeJoy hitting the ‘self-destruct’ button on democracy?
The Wisconsin primary on April 7 was the first in the United States after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation, leading to business and school shutdowns as people adjusted to limit in-person encounters to slow the spread of the virus.
Requests for absentee ballots, also known as mail-in ballots, shot up to 1.3 million, a 440 percent increase over the last presidential primary in April 2016, the Wisconsin Election Commission reported.
Inevitably, there were hiccups.
Three tubs of absentee ballots from 749 voters in Appleton and Oshkosh were found at the US Postal Service’s Milwaukee Processing & Distribution Center after the election.
2020 Election
Michelle Obama opens Democratic convention as Trump aims to spoil party
American voters will be offered competing political visions on Monday when former first lady Michelle Obama addresses the now-virtual Democratic National Convention set to anoint Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump delivers a speech in battleground Wisconsin.
2020 Election
Cardi B gets real with Joe Biden on police brutality, health care
In a wide-ranging interview published Monday, superstar rapper Cardi B candidly quizzed Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on issues including police brutality, health care reform and higher education.
Speaking via Zoom for Elle Magazine, the Grammy winner and the former vice president kicked off by agreeing on their mutual goal of removing Republican Donald Trump from the White House, which Cardi B said was particularly vital considering the tumultuous federal pandemic response.
The rapper -- who vocally backed Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders in the two previous presidential primaries -- also reiterated her support for Medicare for All along with free higher education.