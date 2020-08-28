Quantcast
WATCH: Man shows up to White House protest wearing blackface – and gets punched in the head

Published

56 mins ago

on

Man in blackface punched (TMZ)

A white man wearing blackface got slugged by a protester as police led him away from a demonstration outside the Republican National Convention.

Competing protests set up outside the White House grounds, where President Donald Trump accepted the GOP nomination Thursday night, and activists singled out a man in blackface and told him to leave, reported TMZ.

Police led the man away from protesters calling him out as a racist, but one demonstrator came up and sucker-punched him from behind.

Officers chased the assailant and caught him after a short pursuit, but it’s not clear whether he was arrested.


Florida cop caused 92-year-old woman to bleed when he handcuffed her for rolling a stop sign

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

A deputy in Florida's Lee County this week was placed on paid administrative leave when he caused a 92-year-old woman to bleed after handcuffing her in her own driveway after she rolled through a stop sign.

Local news station NBC 2 reports that Bonita Springs resident Dorothy Friedenreich was driving back home from the store when she apparently missed a stop sign.

She saw police lights in back of her and pulled into her driveway.

The woman got out of her car and started to walk away from the deputy, who proceeded to grab her by the arms and press them behind her back.

GOP congressman publicly denounced by his own sister for being ‘intertwined’ with Trump

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

The sister of Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) took to Facebook to slam her brother for being "intertwined" with President Trump after he voted against funding for the Postal Service last weekend.

"Enough is enough," Carol Del Prince wrote in her post on Sunday. "You don’t serve the people who 'elected' you in the very gerrymandered 1st District of Ohio. We The People need better representation in Washington. You’re so intertwined with Trump and his corrupt administration that you’ve lost your way. No amount of pizza can change your record and actions since January 2017."

Del Prince even invited Chabot's Democratic opponent to put a campaign sign in her yard.

Ivanka Trump is in for a big surprise if she thinks she’ll be president one day: columnist

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

In her column for the Daily Beast, acerbic Donald Trump critic Molly Jong-Fast made note of Ivanka Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention and pointed out that, if the first daughter thinks it will be a stepping stone to someday becoming president too, she is in for a rude awakening.

In prose dripping with contempt, Jong-Fast labeled Ivanka nothing more than a "designer of plastic handbags" copied from competitors who only landed a job in the White House because she is Donald Trump's "favorite child," and that her accomplishments in government are vague at best.

Continue Reading
 
 