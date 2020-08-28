WATCH: Man shows up to White House protest wearing blackface – and gets punched in the head

A white man wearing blackface got slugged by a protester as police led him away from a demonstration outside the Republican National Convention.

Competing protests set up outside the White House grounds, where President Donald Trump accepted the GOP nomination Thursday night, and activists singled out a man in blackface and told him to leave, reported TMZ.

Police led the man away from protesters calling him out as a racist, but one demonstrator came up and sucker-punched him from behind.

Officers chased the assailant and caught him after a short pursuit, but it’s not clear whether he was arrested.