WATCH: New Lincoln Project ad flattens Trump for sending ‘violent abusive’ troops after protesting moms
A new ad from the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project hammers Donald Trump for using heavily-armored federal law enforcement officials to attack moms attending police brutality protests in Portland and elsewhere.
The ad, simply called “Moms,” juxtaposes videos of “… working moms. Stay at home moms … black, white, latina, asian, straight, gay moms,” being teargassed by federal officials to devastating effect.
It ends with”Wait until he [Trump] sees what American moms do on November 3rd. ”
You can watch below:
2020 Election
GOP spokesperson walks back plan to bar press from Trump’s convention coronation
A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee was forced on Sunday to walk back a Saturday statement by another individual that the press would be excluded from Donald Trump's renomination in Jacksonville.
On Saturday the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported a convention spokesperson stated all activities related to the Aug. 24 renomination would be closed to reporters “given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state.”
On Sunday the Washington Post reported that statement in no longer operative.
2020 Election
Republican lawmakers’ embrace of ‘blithering idiot’ Trump will cripple their party for years: GOP consultant
In a column for USA Today, longtime Republican campaign consultant Stuart Stevens admonished GOP lawmakers for standing by silently while a desperate Donald Trump has turned to outright racism to save his re-election bid, saying the president's words will haunt the party for years.
Pointing out that he has worked in five presidential campaign over the years, Stevens -- who is a Never-Trumper who works with the Lincoln Project -- said the type of campaign the president is running now won't work in a rapidly changing country.
2020 Election
Donald Trump is doomed — and he knows it
Donald Trump is doomed, and he knows it — in the limited, animalistic way he ever knows anything. His electoral prospects are dwindling toward the mathematical vanishing point, and his historical legacy is now sealed. There is no possible future in which he will not be remembered as the most catastrophically corrupt and incompetent U.S. president of the past 100 years, and quite possibly ever. If it's any consolation to him, the damage he has done is enormous, and as Paul Rosenberg explored for Salon this weekend, it may never be undone.This article first appeared in Salon.