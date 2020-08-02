WATCH: New Lincoln Project ad flattens Trump for sending ‘violent abusive’ troops after protesting moms

A new ad from the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project hammers Donald Trump for using heavily-armored federal law enforcement officials to attack moms attending police brutality protests in Portland and elsewhere.

The ad, simply called “Moms,” juxtaposes videos of “… working moms. Stay at home moms … black, white, latina, asian, straight, gay moms,” being teargassed by federal officials to devastating effect.

It ends with”Wait until he [Trump] sees what American moms do on November 3rd. ”

You can watch below: