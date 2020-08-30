Quantcast
Watch: The 2020 RNC’s most egregious lies — debunked

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Donald Trump Jr. (Screen Grab)

In this video, I debunk some of the most egregious lies from the 2020 Republican National Convention.

There were so many that the selection was difficult. From pretending the coronavirus pandemic is over to claiming Trump built the “best economy ever,” there was no shortage of misinformation and outright falsehoods during the RNC. I reacted to the most outrageous whoppers and provided some fact-based rebuttals.

Vote the liar-in-chief and his enablers out in November, and share this video with anyone you think watched this dangerous misinformation parade.


2020 Election

Historian says white evangelicals who are still backing Trump are making a huge mistake

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

The latest Pew Research poll shows that 72% of white evangelical Protestants approved of Donald Trump’s work as president in June, and 59% strongly approved. That number was slightly lower than his approval earlier in the year. But about 82% of white evangelicals said they would vote for Trump, even higher than the proportion who voted for him in 2016. 35% say that Trump has been a “great President” and 34% say he has been “good”. No other religious subgrouprates Trump positively.

Breaking Banner

Expert explains how Donald Trump’s pathology of victimhood is as dangerous for the GOP as it is for the rest of us

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

Donald Trump uses victimhood as a means of manipulating and exploiting others. Whenever he fails or is caught in a lie or does something corrupt, he reflexively twists it around and blames others. Not only that, he then claims he is the victim. That is the classic pattern of a malignant narcissist.

Trump has tweeted the phrase "Presidential harassment" 37 times in the past 2 years. In March 2019, he tweeted that he had faced "the most vicious and corrupt mainstream media that any president has ever had to endure." In July 2020, Trump asserted that he was the victim of "political prosecution" by the U.S. Supreme Court after he lost his tax returns case.

Breaking Banner

One shot dead as caravan of ‘concealed carry’ Trump supporters descend on Portland

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

Late Saturday night, armed Trump supporters descended on Portland to confront anti-racist protesters in an incident that resulted in at least one fatal shooting.

According to The Daily Beast:

Portland Police confirmed on Twitter that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. "On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 8:46p.m., Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased," a statement says. "No suspect information is being released at his time."

