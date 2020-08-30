Watch: The 2020 RNC’s most egregious lies — debunked

In this video, I debunk some of the most egregious lies from the 2020 Republican National Convention.

There were so many that the selection was difficult. From pretending the coronavirus pandemic is over to claiming Trump built the “best economy ever,” there was no shortage of misinformation and outright falsehoods during the RNC. I reacted to the most outrageous whoppers and provided some fact-based rebuttals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vote the liar-in-chief and his enablers out in November, and share this video with anyone you think watched this dangerous misinformation parade.