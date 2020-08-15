WATCH: Trump whines about getting blamed for college football not occurring due to his COVID failures

President Donald Trump complained about sports during a hastily-arranged Saturday news conference at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.

“I want to say that I want college football to come back. These are strong, healthy, incredible people. These are people that want to play football very badly,” Trump argued.

The president then spoke of his extensive conversations on the subject with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Trump then complained about press reports suggesting he will be blamed for America’s bungled coronavirus response preventing the playing of college football, a point Democrats are already making.

Every Saturday when college football is not played, remember @realDonaldTrump said the virus would magically go away. Remember he said slow down the testing. Remember him not wearing a mask. Remember the worst public health failure in American history. Trump = no college football — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 15, 2020

Watch: