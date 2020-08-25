‘We were vilified’: Black woman scolds MSNBC panel after Trump voter says ‘white America feels frustrated’
A panel of white women in North Carolina suggested this week that the Black community is making them seem like “bad people.”
Ahead of the second night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, MSNBC’s Chris Jansing presented the panel of North Carolina women who “continue to see the world through the lens of Donald Trump.”
“Speaking for white America, we’re not bad people,” one white woman explained to Jansing. “We are very angry that African-Americans and the Black American community has been marginalized, victimized.”
She continued: “So what happens is, it’s like if you align yourself with Donald Trump, you’re a racist.”
Another woman agreed with the sentiment.
“I’ve tried to have these conversations and was just force-fed that I was wrong just because I was a white woman and I was a Trump supporter,” Hayden Desio-Munn complained.
“Yeah,” the first woman lamented. “We are suddenly all bad and so I think where white America feels frustrated [and it] makes us want to vote for Trump. So, it’s kind of backfiring.”
When Desio-Munn explained that Trump “wants to take the United States back where it should be,” the lone black Democrat on the panel spoke up to object.
“I don’t know which America you are seeking,” attorney Althea Richardson-Tucker said. “Is it 20 years ago? Is it 10 years ago? Is it the 1940s, the 1950s, the 1960s? We were discriminated against, we were vilified. We do not want to go back to that. However, going back to a country that believes in Democracy, that’s the country we want to see.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
During the first night of the Republican National Convention, the word "cocaine" started to trend on Twitter, and not because there was any breaking news about the infamous party drug. No, it's because many of the speakers at the convention brought a hyperactive bombast to the proceedings that was highly reminiscent of the effects of cocaine and other illegal stimulants. Watching some of the speeches, in fact, felt quite a bit like sitting through that scene in "Boogie Nights" where a menacing half-naked cocaine dealer brandishes a gun while pacing and ranting to 1980s hits like "Sister Christian" and "Jessie's Girl." The only thing missing was a dude in the corner setting off fireworks randomly to keep people even more on edge.