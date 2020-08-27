Quantcast
‘What are these monsters doing?!’ Kenosha cops trigger outrage for cuffing Jacob Blake to hospital bed

On Thursday, Jacob Blake was revealed to have been handcuffed to his hospital bed — even though he is already paralyzed from the waist down, and even though police refuse to disclose what they are charging him with.

The news triggered a new round of fury on social media.

