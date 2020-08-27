‘What are these monsters doing?!’ Kenosha cops trigger outrage for cuffing Jacob Blake to hospital bed

On Thursday, Jacob Blake was revealed to have been handcuffed to his hospital bed — even though he is already paralyzed from the waist down, and even though police refuse to disclose what they are charging him with.

The news triggered a new round of fury on social media.

So they've handcuffed a man they paralyzed and we don't know why or what he's been charged with or why he's in custody. Every day another outrage. — meta (@metaquest) August 27, 2020

Jacob Blake's father visited him in the hospital and said he is handcuffed to the bed! What are these monsters doing?! He's paralyzed! You shot hin in the back seven times. Where do you think he's going? So the guy who shot him isn't handcuffed but man who was wrongly shot is?! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 27, 2020

An allegory of what racism has done to Black communities. Paralyzed economically and politically. Fighting hard to recover. But inexplicably still shackled. https://t.co/mmobl1qNqm — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 27, 2020

He's the fucking victim, and they already PARALYZED himhttps://t.co/gdJpDo9zIX — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) August 27, 2020

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down and the police still handcuff him to his hospital bed. Kyle Rittenhouse murdered two people yet gets word of appreciation from police and is allowed to cross state lines before being calmly taken into custody.https://t.co/BfCn4RH74P — African American Policy Forum (@AAPolicyForum) August 27, 2020

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from his gunshot wounds. Who is this protecting? Who is this serving? https://t.co/LHcAXNh3pv — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) August 27, 2020

Jacob Blake has not been charged with any crime.

Jacob Blake’s family has not been told of any charges.

Jacob Blake is paralyzed. Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed. The @KenoshaPolice are terrifying. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 27, 2020

It’s the cops that force that. Not the hospital. Friend of mine went through similar he drove a car with expired registration and hadn’t paid taxes on the car. They arrested him during it his apéndice was gonna rupture. He almost died his scar is ugly and they kept him handcuffed — Margari R (@margari_r) August 27, 2020

They're afraid he's going to check on his kids again. pic.twitter.com/D3gKucUGhP — Tyler (@myownbed) August 27, 2020

That seems so reprehensibly unnecessary given what he’s gone through and the nature of his injuries. — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) August 27, 2020

These bad apples cost the taxpayers so much money in defense and settlement fees, they are not worth keeping on the police force. They cost money, lots of it. — Stephen Kim (@TheFry27) August 27, 2020

This police department is going to be on the hook for Blake's medical bills and lifetime of treatment — The Honorable Monica Staysathome (@Moniorti) August 27, 2020