Quantcast
Connect with us

‘What happened?’ Dr. Sanjay Gupta stunned by reversal that came after Trump attacks FDA as ‘deep state’

Published

45 mins ago

on

It was just days ago that the Food and Drug Administration refused to move forward with the convalescent plasma being used as a treatment for COVID-19. By Sunday, however, the FDA authorized it after President Donald Trump accused the staff of being part of the “deep state.”

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta noted that the emergency approval of plasma as a therapeutic treatment of the virus might have come because they suddenly had the data available to confirm that it was a verified treatment. If it wasn’t authorized

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a little confusing, Wolf, to be honest,” said Dr. Gupta. “I don’t think this is a huge breakthrough in the sense that as Dr. Hahn mentioned, this convalescent plasma has been available and used under the expanded access programs, so this is a therapy out there and correctly as mentioned has been used to treat every infectious disease. The confusing part is, as you know, a couple of days ago the FDA put the brakes on an emergency use authorization, looking at the same data that came out of the Mayo Clinic and there weren’t a lot of randomized trials, right? You put some people in a group, and they get the medication, another group of similar people don’t get the medication and compare them. If you don’t randomize control, you don’t know.”

Dr. Gupta noted that the data still isn’t available from the trials and what the FDA used to understand that they should issue an emergency authorization.

“What confused me, Wolf, they said they put the brakes on it, but today it’s full steam ahead with the emergency use authorization,” Dr. Gupta continued. “Sources on the Task Force said they hadn’t seen any new data and what inspired the significant change in a couple of days from no emergency use authorization to going forward on a Sunday night. We need that data, Wolf.”

The New York Times last week cited Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Clifford Lane (both at NIH), and Dr. Francis Collins, all who said that there wasn’t enough data to move forward on the use of the plasma. It was announced just four days ago it was “on hold” and Gupta wants to know what changed.

“That’s the thing I think as medical reporters were sort of trying to grapple with, looking at the evidence saying here is the evidence that you were looking at,” Dr. Gupta explained. “Now it’s Sunday night. Was there new evidence submitted? See, the thing is, Wolf, there are observational studies to say, ‘Tens of thousands of people here use this and observe it to say these people over here if they get it within three days, if they’re not on a ventilator, under the age of 80 seem to be doing better,’ but that’s not the sort of data that’s typically the standard by which you make the authorizations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that it’s essential to have evidence to show the plasma is working because randomizing patients with tons of different therapeutics doesn’t help researchers discover which is more or less able to help.

“You want to make sure that it was the convalescent plasma itself working,” said Dr. Gupta. “I can tell you again, talking to sources close to the task force, they didn’t see any new data. You mentioned Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci. I don’t know if anybody else on the task force saw the data over the last few days, and this is a nuanced point, but once you issue the emergency use authorization, it is going to make it more challenging to actually do the randomized trials. Why? Because everybody then obviously wants this plasma. So, how do you then separate people into groups to get it and not get it? So, you know, it is going to be in the sort of gray area with no clear evidence that it actually works.”

Watch the interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘What happened?’ Dr. Sanjay Gupta stunned by reversal that came after Trump attacks FDA as ‘deep state’

Published

45 mins ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

It was just days ago that the Food and Drug Administration refused to move forward with the convalescent plasma being used as a treatment for COVID-19. By Sunday, however, the FDA authorized it after President Donald Trump accused the staff of being part of the "deep state."

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta noted that the emergency approval of plasma as a therapeutic treatment of the virus might have come because they suddenly had the data available to confirm that it was a verified treatment. If it wasn't authorized

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump abruptly ends news conference after reporter points out contradictory statements on plasma treatment

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his press conference after a reporter asked for details about the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn's comments seemed to conflict with Trump's characterization during the short Sunday press conference. The reports are still coming in on the research, but Trump said he fast-tracked what he called the "bureaucracy."

"You have the treatment is safe and very effective, yesterday it was showing promising efficacy, so which of the two is correct?" Trump was asked by who appeared to be Washington Examiner reporter Rob Crilly, wearing a mask.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘George W. Bush and Dick Cheney would rather be waterboarded than appear at Trump’s convention’: Ana Navarro

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

CNN's Ana Navarro and Scott Jennings faced off during a CNN conversation about the recently released recordings from Maryanne Trump Barry. It became clear that conservative supporters of President Donald Trump, Scott Jennings, didn't have a defense for the details from Trump's sister. So, he attacked Mary Trump for recording the conversations she used as research for her tell-all book.

"I think the president will be elected, or not, by his behavior and how it contrasts with [Joe] Biden," Jennings said. "I gotta be honest, what kind of a (sic) empty, hateful, person surreptitiously records one relative because she's unhappy about an inheritance. And then later releases the audiotape to hurt another relative, which, apparently she hates President Trump. Ha, haha. I mean, to get inside the mind of someone who would do that, I -- I frankly, I find this whole thing -- I don't want to get into the matter of a family matter, but I think it's reprehensible."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image