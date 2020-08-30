What happens next in the Scott Peterson case after his death sentence was overturned?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The reversal of Scott Peterson’s death sentence on Monday came as a “big relief” to his family, his sister-in-law said.And while Peterson’s attorney blames the District Attorney’s office for not speaking up when the judge erroneously excused jurors, the lead prosecutor on the case said they looked to the experienced judge for guidance.“To know they are not going to stick a needle in his arm, that is a big relief,” Janey Peterson said. “It was a very long wait and it is a heavy weight” to carry.Scott Peterson is the 38th inmate on California’s death row to see his sentence …
Breaking Banner
No, Trump didn’t create ‘the greatest economy in history’ — or even in the last few years
The most repeated phrase of the Republican National Convention was that President Donald Trump created the greatest economy the world has ever seen. The evidence, however, shows that it’s not the greatest in world’s history, or American history. It may not be even better than the Obama economy, even before the pandemic devastated our economy.
GDP Growth: I went to Macrotrends.net to gather all of the data on annual growth rates from 1961 to 2019, before the pandemic. In his best year, 2018, Trump’s growth rate was 3.18 percent, good for 29th best since JFK took office. In 2019, the GDP growth rate was 2.33 percent (41st best) and in 2017, it was 2.22 percent (44th best) out of all 59 years. In 1950, our first quarter GDP growth rate was 16.7 percent, according to Trading Economics.
2020 Election
Ivanka Trump pitched a rosy second term — and glossed over the reality for working women
Introducing her father on the final night of the Republican National Convention, Ivanka Trump presented Americans with a picture of a grandfather, a defender of working people and of women — an unconventional “people’s” president.
This story first appeared at The 19th.
It was a rousing message, delivered by one of the administration’s most effective surrogates — even if the positive portrait it painted was at odds with many of the president’s public actions.
2020 Election
‘Troubling’: Experts fear Trump’s ‘October surprise’ could hurt America’s public health ‘for generations to come’
Public health experts on Saturday decried the Food and Drug Administration's "troubling" approval of a Covid-19 treatment which has not been proven to help patients who are severely ill with the disease.
The FDA expanded its emergency authorization on remdesivir on Friday evening, allowing its use for all patients who are hospitalized with Covid-19. Previously, the drug had been approved—and shown to benefit—only patients who are not ill enough to require the use of a ventilator.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn claimed that "the data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus," but epidemiologists and other experts pushed back.