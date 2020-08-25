Quantcast
‘What is wrong with this guy?’ Jerry Falwell Jr ignites fury by quoting MLK as he confirms resignation over swinger scandal

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed his resignation from Liberty University over a sex scandal — and social media users ripped him for quoting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on his way out the door.

The disgraced evangelical leader quoted the conclusion of King’s famed “I Have A Dream” speech to confirm his resignation after his ouster from the university board over a scandal involving his wife, a pool boy and an alleged extortion plot.

“It’s a relief,” Falwell said, according to The News & Advance‘s Richard Chumney. “The quote that keeps going through my mind this morning is Martin Luther King Jr: ‘free at last, free at last, thank God almighty I’m free at last.”

Other Twitter users marveled at Falwell’s brazenness or mocked his fall from grace.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
