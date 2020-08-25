‘What is wrong with this guy?’ Jerry Falwell Jr ignites fury by quoting MLK as he confirms resignation over swinger scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed his resignation from Liberty University over a sex scandal — and social media users ripped him for quoting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on his way out the door.

The disgraced evangelical leader quoted the conclusion of King’s famed “I Have A Dream” speech to confirm his resignation after his ouster from the university board over a scandal involving his wife, a pool boy and an alleged extortion plot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a relief,” Falwell said, according to The News & Advance‘s Richard Chumney. “The quote that keeps going through my mind this morning is Martin Luther King Jr: ‘free at last, free at last, thank God almighty I’m free at last.”

Falwell says he’s completely moving on from Liberty. “I see a role in other areas, I don’t know what it is yet but I’m not done. This happened for a reason.” — Richard Chumney (@RichChumney) August 25, 2020

Other Twitter users marveled at Falwell’s brazenness or mocked his fall from grace.

this saga ending with falwell quoting martin luther king jr. is just…… i am appreciating the art here https://t.co/gz4w1qpQDZ — Pam Vogel (@pamela_vogel) August 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

guess he is just going to watch what happens next https://t.co/8C463txB0Z — darth™ (@darth) August 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I think I need another shower after seeing Falwell quote Dr. King in a sex scandal resignation announcement. — 😷Karmageddon😷 (@TinaMcGugan) August 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

congratulations on getting one of the least self-aware quotes of 2020 on the record! this is truly something. — Sarah Edwards (@eddy_sarah) August 25, 2020

could any quote be more inappropriate. what is wrong with this guy? — cmgdrama (@cmgdrama) August 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I mean, Jerry Falwell Jr quoting MLK because he got shitcanned from his job after getting freaky deaky in a very un-Christian manner is so 2020. — Liberal Librarian (@Lib_Librarian) August 25, 2020

That’s a lot of gall, quoting MLK. — mollyswordmcdonough 🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) August 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Free of what exactly? Biblical morals? Responsibility? Judgement? — mstewartsloan (@mstewartsloan) August 25, 2020

Yes this is definitely what MLK had in mind. — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Holy cow- does he think HE was the victim here?!? — Chris Bence (@CSBence) August 25, 2020

I assume he means free to join a few great sex clubs and maybe hit up Castle Boutique without wearing a disguise? — JPL (@DocteurSauvage) August 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Falwell Jr is exactly like MLK in that he’s a junior. https://t.co/Fx0FOWtre1 — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) August 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow. Republicans sure are experts at hypocrisy and misappropriation. — Laura S. (@mrsWaif) August 25, 2020

In hindsight, I feel like a real dummy for not putting "the denouement of Jerry Falwell, Jr's two year long, very public, breakdown will be him recontextualizing MLK in the most oafish way possible" on my 2020 bingo card https://t.co/hVMPip0Olr — Quarentinest Timeline (@Enjolra) August 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Truly hope MLK's ghost haunts Falwell until he dies https://t.co/VbtB2VSOCz — sa (@legallybrown20) August 25, 2020