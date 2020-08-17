When Kanye West proposed a Jesus Tok the internet suggested he was probably just high

Presidential candidate Kanye West took to Twitter Monday to denounce how unsavory TikTok was and demand a Christian version called Jesus Tok.

It was a proposal that wasn’t lost on Twitter users who have seen West do any manner of obscene music videos, despite calling himself a Christian father.

While there were many who mocked West, there were others who genuinely spoke of how much they missed who West once was before whatever he’s going through happened.

See some of the tweets from folks below:

So Kanye wants to make a christian tiktok alternative huh? Somehow I'm only reminded of this. pic.twitter.com/uXbWRPAeYF — Caped-Joel Daly (@CapedJoel) August 17, 2020

According to Kanye's team, his Twitter account has been hacked, shortly before tweeting. Strangely enough the hacker’s address points to Demi Lovato’s house in Hollywood Hills, LA. pic.twitter.com/V0eAy5SoFT — Pop Base (@rarelydelicate) August 17, 2020

I think that’s what Kanye West is trying to do in his tweets pic.twitter.com/YeGikroAlO — Jabulani (@papa_action) August 17, 2020

kanye tweets like that dude who’s just started smoking weed and gets these realizations that he thinks are mad af https://t.co/lnYG99CcNo — hi im diggy (@digvijayghotane) August 17, 2020

Kanye, my guy, have you read your own lyrics???? lol https://t.co/Kvgjx3KJvl — Ashley Pinsker (@ashweejoy) August 17, 2020

Imagine how many of them tiktokers ruined kanye’s day https://t.co/gzBuEAEUSr — cindy (@Cintistic) August 17, 2020

This will play very well with the only Kanye voter I know, my mom https://t.co/xcMzhVPoxR — Grace Dustin (@grace_dustin) August 17, 2020

Kanye is just gonna keep showing up in my beat isn’t he https://t.co/BYLEnHLmoE — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) August 17, 2020

Kanye after the Vision pic.twitter.com/Qt3Uab7WGy — Milmiskew (@Milmiskew) August 17, 2020

i miss when kanye used to tweet like this pic.twitter.com/uj916O8xyY — hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) August 17, 2020

Kanye has released the official Jesus Tok theme song. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B7E8oUDH8J — Cam 🅲 (@lacedpain) August 17, 2020

Ur wife is famous from a sex tape which her mother sold to the highest bidder. We will pray for you @kanyewest @KimKardashian #kanye https://t.co/9mCLGTo0QZ — Thomas Sullivan (@tomsullboston) August 17, 2020

ok kanye but shut the fuck up https://t.co/juQqlVo5zV — 👁 (@exvenezuelan) August 17, 2020