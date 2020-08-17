Quantcast
When Kanye West proposed a Jesus Tok the internet suggested he was probably just high

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Kanye West at 2015 VMA awards (Screenshot)

Presidential candidate Kanye West took to Twitter Monday to denounce how unsavory TikTok was and demand a Christian version called Jesus Tok.

It was a proposal that wasn’t lost on Twitter users who have seen West do any manner of obscene music videos, despite calling himself a Christian father.

While there were many who mocked West, there were others who genuinely spoke of how much they missed who West once was before whatever he’s going through happened.

See some of the tweets from folks below:

