White House appeals to the youth vote: Disgruntled TikTok users ‘should get on the Trump train’
On Friday evening, President Donald Trump abruptly announced on Air Force One a controversial decision to attempt to ban TikTok in the United States.
“The popular app that has 100 million users in the U.S. has proved especially vital to many during the coronavirus pandemic as a source of entertainment, community and education,” NBC News reported Saturday, based on a half-dozen interviews. “Some said that if Trump does ban the app, it could motivate many young TikTokers to vote against the president in the November election.”
Kaylyn Elkins, 18, was one of those interviewed.
“If it hasn’t already, I think this will definitely be a game-changer in young voters going out and voting for sure,” Elkins predicted.
In fact, some TikTok users attempted to change the decision by sarcastically praising the president.
If this doesn’t tell you how important TikTok is to some folks…https://t.co/dn9QUQALFL pic.twitter.com/cPwJ7hywH0
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2020
Other users are openly criticizing the administration.
“It kind of feels like our freedom of speech is being taken away,” Anekha Singh, 18, told NBC. “Our ability to express ourselves is something he doesn’t want.”
But in a Fox News appearance on Saturday evening, White House aide Peter Navarro, 71, said TikTok users should praise Trump for the decision and “get on the Trump train.’
Peter Navarro says people who use Tik Tok should get on the Trump Train. He also attempts to tie Microsoft to China. pic.twitter.com/wNKgtiu3ai
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 2, 2020
