White House in disarray as aides battle over ‘killing off’ his sole international achievement: report
Plans for Donald Trump to use his trade war with China during his re-election campaign may be on hold as factions within the White House are battling whether to kill off the signature international achievement of his three and a half years in office.
According to a report from the Daily Beast, trade advisor Peter Navarro is leading a group of “trade hawks” who think the deal the president worked out has been a failure.
The report begins, “President Donald Trump bet the house that getting a sweetheart trade deal with the Chinese government would boost the American economy and his electoral odds before the election. Now, with that election less than 100 days away, some members of his inner circle are pushing him to make a new bet: that he’ll win if he blows it all up.”
Noting that the president is hearing from “pro-deal” advisors at the White House the report points out that some on Trump’s team his team want to campaign for re-election promoting his deal with China as well as using China as a cudgel against presumptive Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
But the faction that wants to blow it up has been inundating the president with “data, pictures, and charts that they claim demonstrate how China still is not buying American goods at a level high enough to satisfy the president’s aims.”
Noting “the president had been so enthusiastic about getting a deal jammed through before the 2020 election,” the Beast reports the president is now having second thoughts believing looking, “tough against a major adversary may have political upside.”
However, that may have a downside too, with the Beast reporting, “it would also risk the self-inflicted detonation of one of Trump’s biggest policy initiatives, one that has consumed nearly four years of the president’s political capital, and one that grew out of a trade war that’s taken its toll on American farmers and businesses.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Is this Trump’s best shot at stealing the 2020 election?
2020 Election
Trump’s Axios interview put his ‘willful ignorance’ on full display for the country: Ex-RNC official
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee said the interview Donald Trump participated in with Jonathan Swan of Axios should be put to rest any doubts anyone might have had that the president is out of his depth.
Reacting to the interview done in conjunction with HBO, Tim Miller -- who is now an advisor to the Never Trumper Lincoln Project -- claimed the president's comments about the CoVID-19 pandemic and resulting U.S. death toll that has raced passed 150,000 is a sign "Trump is fundamentally incapable of recognizing the true nature of what he calls the 'invisible enemy.'"