‘White power’ California pair arrested for assault on biracial couple’s vehicle

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gregory and Rachel Howell, a pair of white supremacists who went viral last week after a road rage incident in Torrance, California, have been arrested.

In the original video, captured by a biracial couple they had allegedly stalked in their pickup truck and harassed, Rachel Howell shouts “White lives matter, b*tch! Only white lives matter!” and Greg Howell performs a Nazi salute before getting back into his truck.

According to Itzel Lopez and her boyfriend, Greg Howell then got back out of his truck with a shovel and struck the driver’s side of their vehicle before leaving the scene.

The Howells were arrested on Friday and charged with vandalism and hate crimes, according to TMZ.

Watch the original incident below:


GOP senator slams Black Lives Matter in interview with host linked to white supremacists

Published

58 mins ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

On Saturday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) appeared on a far-right show to trash the Black Lives Matter movement to Jack Posobiec, a pro-Trump online activist who has been accused of ties to white supremacists.

"The interview aired on One America News Network on Thursday and Loeffler promoted it heavily on her Facebook and Twitter accounts Friday, tagging the controversial host," reported Tia Mitchell and Chris Joyner. "'I joined @JackPosobiec on @OANN to discuss why I had to call out the BLM political organization — and why the woke mob is trying to cancel me,' she wrote in one tweet. 'WATCH the full interview here.'"

‘Is he taking the dementia test again?’: Internet baffled by garbled 5-word Trump tweet

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's mental acuity was once again debated online after the leader of the free world sent a five-word tweet.

"Payroll Tax Cut plus Dollars!" Trump posted.

The tweet was apparently garbled enough that Twitter added a "translate" link, which displayed identical text when clicked.

[caption id="attachment_1650411" align="aligncenter" width="480"] Screengrab of tweet.[/caption]

The tweet was sent after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows failed to reach a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the next round of stimulus funding.

2020 Election

‘The Coup is evolving’: Trump fans melt down on ‘Deep State’ Marco Rubio for lack of ‘concern’ about mail-in voting

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) was on the receiving end of attacks from supporters of Donald Trump after telling a reporter "I’m not concerned about mail-in voting in Florida," during a Trump 2020 campaign call -- contradicting a multitude of comments the president has made in the past few weeks.

As CBS News’ Nicole Sganga tweeted, "Asked on a Trump campaign call if he is concerned about mail-in voting in Florida, Senator Marco Rubio responds curtly, 'No, I’m not concerned about mail in voting in Florida.'"

Continue Reading
 
 