‘White power’ California pair arrested for assault on biracial couple’s vehicle

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gregory and Rachel Howell, a pair of white supremacists who went viral last week after a road rage incident in Torrance, California, have been arrested.

In the original video, captured by a biracial couple they had allegedly stalked in their pickup truck and harassed, Rachel Howell shouts “White lives matter, b*tch! Only white lives matter!” and Greg Howell performs a Nazi salute before getting back into his truck.

According to Itzel Lopez and her boyfriend, Greg Howell then got back out of his truck with a shovel and struck the driver’s side of their vehicle before leaving the scene.

The Howells were arrested on Friday and charged with vandalism and hate crimes, according to TMZ.

Watch the original incident below: