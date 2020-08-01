‘White power’ California pair arrested for assault on biracial couple’s vehicle

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gregory and Rachel Howell, a pair of white supremacists who went viral last week after a road rage incident in Torrance, California, have been arrested.
In the original video, captured by a biracial couple they had allegedly stalked in their pickup truck and harassed, Rachel Howell shouts “White lives matter, b*tch! Only white lives matter!” and Greg Howell performs a Nazi salute before getting back into his truck.
According to Itzel Lopez and her boyfriend, Greg Howell then got back out of his truck with a shovel and struck the driver’s side of their vehicle before leaving the scene.
The Howells were arrested on Friday and charged with vandalism and hate crimes, according to TMZ.
Watch the original incident below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.