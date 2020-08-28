Widespread confusion after Trump pontificates on his posterior at MAGA rally: ‘He can’t form a sentence’
President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday that could become a super-spreader COVID-19 event, with a large crowd and many not wearing masks.
“You know what I say? Protest this, your ass. I don’t talk about my ass,” Trump falsely claimed, while obviously talking about his rear.
The statement caused widespread confusion, here’s some of what people were saying:
I like how he did his little stand away from the podium thing, as if he said something clever
— Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) August 28, 2020
It’s like watching a 4th grade lunch table. They seem to understand each other, and think it’s just hilarious, while grownups sit around going “Wut?”
— Yuri (@always_yur1) August 28, 2020
Ewww all pasty and white and covered with a Depends. Nooooo.
— Michael E. (@MnMike55408) August 28, 2020
It is, after all, a very large topic to cover.
— Karen 🏠 (@NoReGretsky) August 28, 2020
It literally doesn't matter, he could say bibiboldksoakfjkr and they will all applaud.
— Roxanna (@TAINA56) August 28, 2020
Any cognitive tests in the audience? Raise your person woman man camera TV.
— Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) August 28, 2020
Walter Reed, if you are listening…
— Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) August 28, 2020
Walter Reed, if you are listening…
— Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) August 28, 2020
And they clap like they understand what he said 🤔
— Kim S. (@Kimbopete61) August 28, 2020
It is a million times worse when the guy isn’t drunk.
— Jeff Mustonen, lifelong Kraken fan (@UWMoose) August 28, 2020
Fox “News” would have spent a week talking about this if Obama had said it.
— Pernickety Panda (@PernicketyPanda) August 28, 2020
I can’t tell if you’re kidding around or if Donald Chump has really regressed to toddler speak en route to the fetal position and a vegetative state.
— Old Grey Horror (@OldGreyHorror) August 28, 2020
“I don’t talk about my ass.”
And rightly so. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for doing one thing right as President. pic.twitter.com/dJQs12XGX3
— 🌻Hirondelle🐝 (@realHirondelle) August 28, 2020
The RNC straitjacket sure didn't take much time to shake off. https://t.co/oVYuf79YId
— Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 28, 2020
This really just happened https://t.co/QrbPL67w3g
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 28, 2020
Finally, a fitting quote to use at Disney's Hall of Presidents. https://t.co/V9CxLWDaQI
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) August 28, 2020
imagine walking up to a podium, saying "I don't talk about my ass," and being greeted with immediate, raucous cheering and applause https://t.co/jMg4VcZch9
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 28, 2020
Yet again #Trump proves he must have cheated on his SAT
and his college entrance.
He speaks English as though its his 3rd language & the flock just moo along. https://t.co/41aoF2bZCT
— Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) August 28, 2020
How could anyone in their right mind want four more years of this lunatic? https://t.co/EUenbdnSjp
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) August 28, 2020
This is not how jokes work. https://t.co/HEfypZj1jc
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 28, 2020
Campaigning from behind. https://t.co/H4a4vxqFHc
— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) August 28, 2020
love this new tone from the presidenthttps://t.co/4p576pAAYK
— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) August 28, 2020
You know, I'm starting to believe all those people who told us during the convention that the president is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being they have ever known might have been shining us on. https://t.co/hK2zV5rZWX
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 28, 2020
today was the day Donald Trump became president https://t.co/tnte4rT3JT
— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) August 28, 2020
2020 Election
‘Another super-spreader event’: Trump blasted for ‘endangering’ supporters at New Hampshire rally
President Donald Trump on Friday held a re-election campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to the start of the rally, the crowd reportedly booed when told they would be required to wear masks at the rally.
An announcement was just made: “Per Executive Order 63 please wear your masks”
...the crowd booed. https://t.co/8NySJJ8G3j
— Gabrielle Mannino (@gmanninophoto) August 28, 2020
2020 Election
Team Trump whines about ‘cancel culture’ — but hates real free speech
If there was one major takeaway from this week's Republican National Convention, it's that conservatives live in mortal terror of "cancel culture," their shiny new term for what they used to call "political correctness." Even though Donald Trump controls the White House, conservatives control the courts and Republicans control the Senate, speaker after speaker insisted that the real power in this country belongs to a shadowy liberal elite with all-encompassing powers of censorship.
2020 Election
Trump greeted with ‘one-fingered salutes’ on his way to New Hampshire: ‘Too many middle fingers to count’
President Donald Trump is traveling to New Hampshire Friday evening where he will hold a short rally then head back home to the White House.
As the presidential motorcade made its way to Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One the White House press pool released some very descriptive details.
Most press poolers try to capture the scene wherever they go, delivering descriptions including information about the weather, sometimes what the president is wearing, if there are supporters or protestors and what they're doing.
This particular scene apparently offered a large number of details.