Quantcast
Connect with us

Widespread confusion after Trump pontificates on his posterior at MAGA rally: ‘He can’t form a sentence’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump at MAGA rally in support of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach who is the Republican candidate for governor. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday that could become a super-spreader COVID-19 event, with a large crowd and many not wearing masks.

“You know what I say? Protest this, your ass. I don’t talk about my ass,” Trump falsely claimed, while obviously talking about his rear.

The statement caused widespread confusion, here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Another super-spreader event’: Trump blasted for ‘endangering’ supporters at New Hampshire rally

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday held a re-election campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the start of the rally, the crowd reportedly booed when told they would be required to wear masks at the rally.

An announcement was just made: “Per Executive Order 63 please wear your masks”

...the crowd booed. https://t.co/8NySJJ8G3j

— Gabrielle Mannino (@gmanninophoto) August 28, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Team Trump whines about ‘cancel culture’ — but hates real free speech

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

If there was one major takeaway from this week's Republican National Convention, it's that conservatives live in mortal terror of "cancel culture," their shiny new term for what they used to call "political correctness." Even though Donald Trump controls the White House, conservatives control the courts and Republicans control the Senate, speaker after speaker insisted that the real power in this country belongs to a shadowy liberal elite with all-encompassing powers of censorship.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump greeted with ‘one-fingered salutes’ on his way to New Hampshire: ‘Too many middle fingers to count’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is traveling to New Hampshire Friday evening where he will hold a short rally then head back home to the White House.

As the presidential motorcade made its way to Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One the White House press pool released some very descriptive details.

Most press poolers try to capture the scene wherever they go, delivering descriptions including information about the weather, sometimes what the president is wearing, if there are supporters or protestors and what they're doing.

This particular scene apparently offered a large number of details.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image