Widespread confusion after Trump pontificates on his posterior at MAGA rally: ‘He can’t form a sentence’

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday that could become a super-spreader COVID-19 event, with a large crowd and many not wearing masks.

“You know what I say? Protest this, your ass. I don’t talk about my ass,” Trump falsely claimed, while obviously talking about his rear.

The statement caused widespread confusion, here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

I like how he did his little stand away from the podium thing, as if he said something clever — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) August 28, 2020

It’s like watching a 4th grade lunch table. They seem to understand each other, and think it’s just hilarious, while grownups sit around going “Wut?” — Yuri (@always_yur1) August 28, 2020

Ewww all pasty and white and covered with a Depends. Nooooo. — Michael E. (@MnMike55408) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It is, after all, a very large topic to cover. — Karen 🏠 (@NoReGretsky) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It literally doesn't matter, he could say bibiboldksoakfjkr and they will all applaud. — Roxanna (@TAINA56) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Any cognitive tests in the audience? Raise your person woman man camera TV. — Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) August 28, 2020

Walter Reed, if you are listening… — Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Walter Reed, if you are listening… — Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) August 28, 2020

And they clap like they understand what he said 🤔 — Kim S. (@Kimbopete61) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a million times worse when the guy isn’t drunk. — Jeff Mustonen, lifelong Kraken fan (@UWMoose) August 28, 2020

Fox “News” would have spent a week talking about this if Obama had said it. — Pernickety Panda (@PernicketyPanda) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I can’t tell if you’re kidding around or if Donald Chump has really regressed to toddler speak en route to the fetal position and a vegetative state. — Old Grey Horror (@OldGreyHorror) August 28, 2020

“I don’t talk about my ass.” And rightly so. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for doing one thing right as President. pic.twitter.com/dJQs12XGX3 — 🌻Hirondelle🐝 (@realHirondelle) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The RNC straitjacket sure didn't take much time to shake off. https://t.co/oVYuf79YId — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 28, 2020

This really just happened https://t.co/QrbPL67w3g — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, a fitting quote to use at Disney's Hall of Presidents. https://t.co/V9CxLWDaQI — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) August 28, 2020

imagine walking up to a podium, saying "I don't talk about my ass," and being greeted with immediate, raucous cheering and applause https://t.co/jMg4VcZch9 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet again #Trump proves he must have cheated on his SAT

and his college entrance.

He speaks English as though its his 3rd language & the flock just moo along. https://t.co/41aoF2bZCT — Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) August 28, 2020

How could anyone in their right mind want four more years of this lunatic? https://t.co/EUenbdnSjp — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) August 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not how jokes work. https://t.co/HEfypZj1jc — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 28, 2020

love this new tone from the presidenthttps://t.co/4p576pAAYK — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) August 28, 2020

You know, I'm starting to believe all those people who told us during the convention that the president is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being they have ever known might have been shining us on. https://t.co/hK2zV5rZWX — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 28, 2020