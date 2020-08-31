Wisconsin Democrat slams ‘white nationalist’ Trump’s planned visit to Kenosha over local objections
Breaking Banner
Trump hoped to ‘settle’ Mueller investigation like a lawsuit: New book
President Donald Trump at one point hoped to reach a resolution with special counsel Robert Mueller like the myriad lawsuits he's been involved with over the years, according to a new book.
According to "Donald Trump v. the United States," by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, the president assured his White House counsel that he could wriggle out of the special counsel probe of his campaign ties to Russia, reported Axios.
"At one point, as the investigation seemed to be intensifying," Schmidt wrote, the president told White House counsel Don McGahn "that there was nothing to worry about because if it was zeroing in on him, he would simply settle with Mueller. He would settle the case, as if he were negotiating terms in a lawsuit."
COVID-19
“We’re all holding our breath”: Health experts on school reopenings in Texas
As schools and universities across Texas begin reopening, families, students and educators are adjusting to remote instruction, schools are preparing to file weekly reports on COVID-19 cases and universities are providing free on-campus coronavirus testing.
The Texas Tribune spoke to epidemiologists and health experts about what the state can expect with schools and universities resuming online or in-person instruction. The Tribune also talked to the same experts about the state's coronavirus data backlog.
Breaking Banner
‘The Anti-Fauci’: Health officials alarmed as Trump embraces doctor who wants more people to get sick
Public health officials are growing alarmed at President Donald Trump's decision to hire a doctor whose strategy for handling the novel coronavirus pandemic is to build herd immunity by having more people get sick.
The Washington Post reports that the president has increasingly embraced the views of Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist from Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution who has no background in the study and treatment of infectious diseases.