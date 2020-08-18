Quantcast
Wisconsin man shouts N-word at Black police officers — and threatens to kill another: report

Image via Dane County Jail/WMTV.

According to a WMTV report, a man in Madison, Wisconsin was arrested last Friday after he called a pair of Black police officers the ultimate racial slur, and then threatened to kill a third officer.

“According to an incident report, Angel E. Martell tried to start a fight with an officer in the 500 block of State Street just after 8 p.m,” reported Jackson Danbeck for WMTV. “Police say Martell called one of the officers racist, and then started using the racial slur towards the two Black officers.”

Martell, 19 years old, has reportedly been arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
