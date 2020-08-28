‘Worst convention speech in my lifetime’: Conservative writer pens brutal review of ‘boring’ Trump RNC address
Conservative author John Podhoretz says that he found himself surprised at how well the 2020 Republican National Convention had gone for his party — until, that is, President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech on the White House lawn on Thursday.
Writing in the New York Post, Podhoretz argues that “Donald Trump came out and laid an egg in what may have been the worst convention speech of my lifetime,” and he calls out the president in particular for failing to build a case against Democratic rival Joe Biden.
“When it came to going after Biden, he couldn’t find a common thread,” he writes. “Once again, rather than building an indictment that would then not only justify but hammer home his climactic soundbite — ‘You won’t be safe in Biden’s America’ — he provided a dog’s breakfast.”
Podhoretz also slams Trump for badly stumbling over his own administration’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“At one point he garbled his words and said, ‘Thanks to advances, we have pioneered the fatality rate’ — when he wanted to say that pioneering advances have led to an 80 percent drop in the fatality rate since April,” he writes. “A convention speech watched by tens of millions is not the greatest time to slip up in this way. You don’t want your most memorable moment to be a mistake.”
The bottom line, he argues, is that the president was something that he normally isn’t: “Boring.”
Democrats relieved after Trump’s ‘long and boring’ RNC speech: MSNBC’s Heilemann
Before concluding that he personally thought Donald Trump's Thursday night acceptance speech did nothing for his re-election prospects, MSNBC analyst John Heilemann revealed that Democratic strategists were worried about tightening polls and how the Republican National Convention would be received -- but no longer.
Speaking with "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough, Heilemann said he has been in contact with Democratic strategists throughout the convention and that the more they saw, the more they believed it wouldn't impact the president's fading re-election chances.
"I think our verdict at the end of last week on the Democratic convention still stands and I think the Democrats feel good about what they got done," he began. "I would say in this week which is what we're thinking about, I'm curious what you thought about Trump's speech last night. Talking to democrats all week long this week, everybody was critical of a variety of things that the Republicans did this week. But purely from the standpoint of political operatives paying attention to this race, to this convention, there was a sense of nervousness on the part of Democrats who had seen polls tightening in the battleground states and thought what the Trump campaign was trying to do in the convention, thought they had a successful first three days of the convention."
Texas Republicans had light presence at national convention amid debate over state’s battleground status
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who chairs President Donald Trump's reelection campaign in Texas, said the lack of Texas speakers showed Republicans were not worried about the state.
After a Democratic National Convention that raised questions about its limited roles for Texans, the state's Republicans kept a light footprint at their national gathering this week — and seemed just fine with it.
‘Trump failed, 180,000+ died’: Protests surround White House as president delivers RNC nomination speech
"This is the most important election in history. And you are the most dangerous president in the history of our country. That's why you're going to lose," said Sen. Bernie Sanders during Trump's remarks.
Closing out a GOP convention that featured rampant law-breaking, fascistic hysteria, and cynical distortions of the current administration's record, President Donald Trump delivered more of the same Thursday night as he formally accepted the Republican Party's presidential nomination while protesters rallied near the White House blasting music and spotlighting Trump's deadly failure to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.