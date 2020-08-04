‘You don’t want to go there’: Morning Joe slaps down Trump campaign’s new attack
On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarbrough took a shot at Donald Trump’s new campaign manager who made his debut on Fox News on Monday for his comments about former Vice President Joe Biden, saying he is pushing a line of attack that will blow up in his face.
During his appearance on Fox & Friends, Bill Stepien who recently took over the faltering Trump campaign, launched an attack on Biden saying you can “judge him” by the people he surrounds himself with.
After watching the clip, MSNBC host Scarborough said the campaign manager was making a big mistake.
“You just don’t want to go there,” the MSNBC host warned. “That was President Trump’s newly promoted campaign manager making his first TV appearance yesterday, and he was talking about the people that Joe Biden surrounds himself with.”
“Look at the people that Donald Trump surrounded himself with,” he continued. “I mean, remember that Donald Trump’s foreign policy adviser was busted and convicted for lying about Russia. His national security advisor busted and convicted about lying about his contacts with Russia. Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, busted and convicted for lying. Deputy campaign chairman busted and convicted for lying about Russia. His personal lawyer, busted and convicted for lying about Russia. Political consultant, busted and convicted for lying about Russia and his attorney general and his son-in-law misspoke, didn’t tell the truth about their contacts with Russia as well.”
“I mean, you look at the number of people that have gone to jail lying for Donald Trump, you look at the fact that if Donald Trump weren’t president of the United States he would likely have been on his way to jail because of obstruction of justice. It’s really — it’s just staggering that the Trump people have so little to go after Joe Biden on,” he added.
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘You don’t want to go there’: Morning Joe slaps down Trump campaign’s new attack
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe," co-host Joe Scarbrough took a shot at Donald Trump's new campaign manager who made his debut on Fox News on Monday for his comments about former Vice President Joe Biden, saying he is pushing a line of attack that will blow up in his face.
During his appearance on Fox & Friends, Bill Stepien who recently took over the faltering Trump campaign, launched an attack on Biden saying you can "judge him" by the people he surrounds himself with.
After watching the clip, MSNBC host Scarborough said the campaign manager was making a big mistake.
"You just don't want to go there," the MSNBC host warned. "That was President Trump's newly promoted campaign manager making his first TV appearance yesterday, and he was talking about the people that Joe Biden surrounds himself with."
2020 Election
Anti-Trump Republicans take the president’s newest campaign ad and throw it back in his face
A group of anti-Trump Republicans has taken the Trump campaign's latest attack ad against former Vice President Joe Biden and turned it right on its head.
The new ad from Republican Voters Against Trump manipulates a Trump campaign ad featuring a woman holding up a series of cards that claim she's "worried" about Biden for being "weak" and "raising taxes."
2020 Election
‘No he doesn’t’: Experts shoot down Trump claims that he has authority to stop mail-in voting with an executive order
"This is just about him trying to set up a situation to sow seeds of confusion and fear so that if he loses in November, he can try to delegitimize a completely valid election."
President Donald Trump ramped up his baseless attacks on mail-in voting late Monday by threatening to issue an executive order curbing the practice ahead of the November elections, a move rights groups and experts said would be a flagrant violation of the U.S. Constitution.