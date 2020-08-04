Quantcast
‘You’re saying a bunch of crap’: CNN host battles Trump adviser Mercedes Schlapp on mail-in voting

Published

2 hours ago

on

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday tangled with Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp on the issue of mail-in voting.

In an appearance on CNN, Schlapp opposed the idea of mail-in voting even though President Donald Trump had declared earlier in the day that “all” people should vote by mail in Florida.

Schlapp insisted that mail-in voting would lead to “fraud.”

“It’s statistically insignificant,” Keilar pointed out. “It’s not fraud, Mercedes. There is no evidence of fraud.”

Schlapp asserted that people who support mail-in voting could be “taking advantage of our elderly.”

“If someone were concerned about that but then they looked at the fact on mail-in and absentee ballots to fraud, they would see that it really doesn’t exist,” the CNN host said. “Because, as I spelled it out for you, it’s statistically insignificant.”

“You’re raising something that doesn’t exist,” Keilar added. “Why are you doing that? Because it appears that it’s just to sow doubt in the minds of people about whether their vote are going to matter.”

“For the sake of America, we need to make sure every vote matters,” Schlapp opined.

“And so why are you trying to ensure that some people won’t be able to vote?” Keilar wondered.

After Schlapp refused to give her a straight answer, the CNN host called the interview “pointless.”

“I get it,” Keilar said. “You’re just saying a bunch of crap. Okay? You’re saying a bunch of crap.”

Watch a portion of the interview below.


Continue Reading
Breaking Banner

Professor Eddie Glaude blasts Trump’s boasts about helping Black Americans: ‘He sounds like a plantation owner‘

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

During a recent interview with Axios, President Trump claimed to have done "more for the Black community than anybody, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln." Appearing on MSNBC this Tuesday, Princeton University chairman of African American Studies Eddie Glaude Jr. said that he can't take seriously Trump's claims of success with the Black community.

"We need to understand him for who he is," Glaude said. "We can call him a narcissist, we can call him an egotist, we can call him a vulgarian, but the main thing is that when we hear him talk like this, we need to understand it for the paternalistic language that it is."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump abruptly flip-flopped on voting by mail — here’s why

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his allies have been waging a disinformation campaign about mail-in voting, aggressively trying to delegitimize the practice that has a history in the United States dating back to the Civil War. The plan, as I’ve argued, seems to be to lay the groundwork for challenging mail-in votes or stopping them from being counted if it looks like he’s ahead with in-person ballots on Election Day.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the president suddenly changed his tune on the matter in one key state: Florida. He sent the following tweet:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Liberty University student unloads on Jerry Falwell Jr’s hypocrisy after bizarre yacht party photos emerge

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

A photo recently posted then deleted by Jerry Falwell Jr. left people scratching their heads after a screen shot of the image started making the rounds on social media.

The photo shows the Liberty University president on a yacht with his pants unzipped and his shirt pulled up exposing his belly, with a woman he identified as a "friend" standing next to him with her pants similarly unzipped as Falwell has his hand around her waist, holding a glass containing some sort of dark liquid. According to Liberty student Alexandra Green, the photo shows Falwell to be even more of a hypocrite than people realize.

Continue Reading
 
 
