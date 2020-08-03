Quantcast
‘You’ve screwed this up terribly’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe buries GOP for letting Trump fumble COVID-19 crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bashed Republican senators for letting President Donald Trump get away with creating chaos, misery and death.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 157,000 people in the U.S., and the “Morning Joe” host blamed the president and his Republican enablers.

“I’m trying to help you here,” Scarborough said. “If there is chaos in November and you say no to giving the Post Office the money it needs, the funding it needs, to giving states the money [they need] to protect the American democracy this fall, it’ll be another mark against you.”

“Just like this pandemic,” he added, “just like I’ve been telling you just about every single day since March, to make your president take this virus seriously, to stop lying to the American people, to stop being pollyanna-ish to the American people, to stop making promises that obviously were never going to be fulfilled, to stop saying we’re going to be able to open by Easter, we’re going to be able to open by Memorial Day. Good lord, the Fourth of July has come and gone and it’s only getting worse, and it’s only getting worse because you didn’t hold your president to account in March.”

The GOP Senate majority and the White House are both in danger, and Scarborough blamed their failures of leadership in the face of a worldwide crisis.

“Americans keep dying because you didn’t hold your president to account in March,” he said. “Hell, you wouldn’t even start wearing masks until recently. Some of your governors wouldn’t let localities pass mask ordinances. What is that about?”

“You’ve screwed this up terribly,” Scarborough added. “You’re probably going to lose the presidency and the United States Senate and the House.”

