A Biden win will likely strip Mitch McConnell of all his power: CNN

According to CNN polling analyst Harry Enten, should Joe Biden win the election on Nov. 3rd it will likely be part of a Democratic tidal wave that will also flip to the Senate to Democratic control — and strip current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of his power.

Citing polls in which GOP incumbents are tied or trailing their Democratic opponents, Enten noted that Biden holds leads in those states and his popularity could sweep the down-ticket Democrats into the office too, handing Democrats control of the Senate to go along with the House where they are expected to remain in control.



According to the analyst, “2020 could be shaping up to be a winner-take-all situation. Given the lineup of seats up in the Senate, chances are Democrats will take the Senate if former vice president Joe Biden takes the presidency.”

Adding that at this moment, less than 40 days before the election, Democrats already look poised to become the majority party controlling the Senate, Enten said Republicans have plenty to worry about.

Taking into account the fact that newly-elected Vice President Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaker in a 50-50 Senate, Enten suggested that Republicans are looking at minority status after the new Senate is seated under a President Biden.

“Biden is doing much better in the five states where the Democrats look best positioned to pick up Senate seats than he is in Alabama. In fact, he is ahead in all five of those states, save maybe Iowa where different polling averages disagree on who the leader is,” he wrote. “All told, with maybe the exception of Iowa, every single state where Biden is leading also has the Democratic Senate candidate ahead.”

Enten went on to state the down-ticket candidates –in this highly polarized election — are more than ever “tied to the hip to their party’s nominee for president then since at least 1980.”

“There is certainly some ability for Senate candidates to differentiate themselves from the top of the ticket, but not anywhere near as much as there used to be. This could help to explain at least partially why few Republican senators are opposing Trump’s move to put a new Supreme Court justice on the bench before the election,” he wrote before warning, “There’s just not much to be gained by going against the President.”

