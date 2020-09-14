A military veteran in recovery is using his home to help struggling veterans find peace and sanctuary
PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Luton has seen a lot of things in life, good and bad.A Vietnam-era veteran, the West Philly man served his country in the Air Force and struggled with service-connected depression for years before he knew what was wrong with him. He’s been through addiction, and come out the other side. Homelessness, too.By the time he was in his 60s, Luton was well on his way to earning a college degree in behavioral health. But he didn’t want to wait to help people. He felt he already had something of value to offer: his home.“It’s a four-bedroom house my mother left me,” Luton said. “…
Expert explains how you know Trump doesn’t believe his own advice about health safety at rallies
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Monday morning, Dr. Jonathan Reiner reiterated his charge that Donald Trump was committing "negligent homicide" by holding an indoor rally in Nevada while the coronavirus pandemic is still ravaging the country, and then called out the president for acting in a manner that showed he does believe his own advice about health safety for his followers.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the clearly disgusted doctor was unsparing as he described the president's hypocrisy-- and then issued a challenge to the president.
‘His leadership is killing people’: Morning Joe and Mika bury Trump’s coronavirus lies
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski blasted President Donald Trump for ignoring dire warnings about the coronavirus and lying to the public.
The president admitted to Bob Woodward that he understood the threat posed by the virus but insisted on downplaying its potentially deadly consequences, and now nearly 200,000 have died in the U.S. and daily life remains disrupted.
"We always have this question about the Republicans standing by this president," Brzezinski said. "The moral inconsistency, maybe they did live with that on some levels, but his leadership is killing people."
2016 Florida Trump voter says the president is ‘killing us’ and is switching to Biden
A Florida woman who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 is now telling the New York Times that she's switching for Democratic nominee Joe Biden thanks to Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far killed over 194,000 Americans.
The woman, who wished to only be identified as Michelle, said that she was currently undergoing chemotherapy and was very vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
Although she voted for Trump in 2016 because she thought he'd be good for the economy, she said that her personal health is taking precedence over her pocketbook this year.