‘Alexa, I’m getting pulled over’: Amazon dashcam to record traffic stops
Amazon’s new security camera for cars unveiled Thursday will allow motorists concerned about a police stop to record the incident by saying, “Alexa, I’m getting pulled over.”
The new $200 Ring Car Cam will automatically start recording on the voice command, store footage securely and notify a family member of the traffic stop.
The device by Ring, Amazon’s home security unit, also includes sensors to monitor for bumps and attempted break-ins and will call for help in the event of a crash.
Unveiled at an Amazon product event, the device comes as the US tech giant faces criticism for sharing surveillance footage from home cameras with law enforcement.
The release was made amid heightened tensions over police conduct in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis earlier this year which sparked attention to other cases of law enforcement abuse and racial bias.
Latest Headlines
‘Alexa, I’m getting pulled over’: Amazon dashcam to record traffic stops
Amazon's new security camera for cars unveiled Thursday will allow motorists concerned about a police stop to record the incident by saying, "Alexa, I'm getting pulled over."
The new $200 Ring Car Cam will automatically start recording on the voice command, store footage securely and notify a family member of the traffic stop.
The device by Ring, Amazon's home security unit, also includes sensors to monitor for bumps and attempted break-ins and will call for help in the event of a crash.
Unveiled at an Amazon product event, the device comes as the US tech giant faces criticism for sharing surveillance footage from home cameras with law enforcement.
COVID-19
The latest activity popular during the pandemic: writing your will
MINNEAPOLIS — Along with bread baking, bike riding and playing board games, add this to the list of things that have become more popular during the pandemic: writing your will.Several local lawyers specializing in trust and estate work say the number of people coming to them to prepare a will has shot up 20 to 35% since the COVID-19 virus hit.“I have been busier now than in all 23 years of my practice,” said Mary Alice Fleming, an estate planning attorney with the DeWitt law firm in Minneapolis. “It’s been unbelievable.”Local lawyers say the clients who have come to them recently have included... (more…)
COVID-19
‘I’m not TSA. I’m a bartender’: Workers say they’re defenseless when customers don’t wear masks
PHILADELPHIA — When she was working as a cashier this summer at a Walmart store in Northeast Philadelphia, a 20-year-old woman said she would see customers wearing their masks under their chins or not wearing one at all, but “it didn’t make sense to make a whole big scene,” especially if the line at her register was long. She worried that her manager would get mad at her if she slowed down the line while dealing with maskless customers.At a Philadelphia Rite Aid, a worker in her 60s was instructed to alert her manager if a customer was refusing to put on a mask. But managers, she said, usually... (more…)