All eyes on Lindsey Graham after passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday, giving President Donald Trump the ability to nominate a third Supreme Court justice.

When President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland in 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to even hold a hearing on the seat, as the vacancy occurred during an election year.

McConnell’s 2012 message was repeated by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Saturday evening.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Schumer tweeted.

The question on whether to hold hearings is ultimately up to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC). Graham is an interesting situation due to the timing, as there’s a good chance Republicans will lose control of the Senate in January.

Graham is also under pressure to spend as much time as possible back home in South Carolina, as he’s facing a credible re-election threat from Democrat Jaime Harrison.