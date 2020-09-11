Quantcast
Connect with us

All of Trump’s lies about 9/11 exposed in damning CNN segment

Published

2 hours ago

on

(AFP / SAUL LOEB)

CNN’s John Avlon on Friday busted President Donald Trump for the multiple lies that he’s told about the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred 19 years ago.

In a “Reality Check” segment that compiled multiple statements Trump has made about 9/11 over the years, Avlon first took the president to task for claiming that he helped clear rubble at the site of the World Trade Center after it collapsed after being struck by airplanes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no record of Donald Trump being at the pile at ground zero,” said Avlon, who at the time was working as a speechwriter for then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Avlon then slammed Trump for slandering Muslim residents in New Jersey, whom he falsely accused of celebrating the terrorist attack in New York, and also hammered the president for lying about 9/11-related charitable donations.

“Trump said he’d donate $10,000 to the Twin Towers Fund — there’s no record of that,” he said. “There’s actually no record of 9/11-related donations from the alleged billionaire before he ran for president. And with so many firefighter funerals held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, just four blocks from Trump Tower, there’s also no record of trump attending a service to pay his respects.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump administration has secretly withheld millions from FDNY 9/11 health program

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11-related illnesses, the New York Daily News has learned.The Treasury Department started withholding parts of payments — nearly four years ago — meant to cover medical services for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics treated by the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program, documents obtained by The News reveal.The payments were authorized and made by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health,... (more…)

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Their strategy is bizarre’: Top elections forecaster baffled by Trump campaign’s spending

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver on Friday expressed bewilderment at President Donald Trump's campaign strategy heading into the home stretch of the 2020 election.

Reacting to a report that the Trump campaign has pulled advertising from key swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, Silver said he was surprised at the way the president's team was seemingly letting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have unanswered control of the airwaves.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Socially conservative people tend to be less intelligent — according to science

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Over the past decade, several studies have shown that people who tend to hold more conservative views score low on measures of intelligence. However, it now appears that while conservatism and intelligence are negatively correlated, the link is not as strong as first thought.

Origins

Much of the previous work in this area was based on a psychological definition of conservatism, rather than a political one. The term “conservative syndrome” was coined to describe a person who attaches particular importance to respect for tradition, humility, devoutness and moderation.

Continue Reading
 
 