Americans are so frightened by RBG’s death that ‘No. No. No.’ trended nationwide on Twitter

Alarm was expressed on Friday after the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The news was so shocking that “No. No. No.” trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the situations:

2.58 million people tweeting "no. No. No." About this pretty much sums up my reaction to the news. RIP queen 😥 pic.twitter.com/k1KaEBSL5w — 𝄞🧡nepSubs🧡𝄢 (@nepsubs) September 18, 2020

No no no no noooo 😭😭😭 RIP Queen, you fought until your very last breath 💔 #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/eLf7DMIhee — Liz (@elizabethluis) September 18, 2020

No no no no no. I’m choking back tears. 2020 has broken me finally. Rest In Peace, Justice Ginsburg. Yours was a hard-fought path and you have served the country, especially women, well and with honor. pic.twitter.com/75K32jmPW6 — Brandi is a fine girl voting for Biden (@Brandi_NE) September 18, 2020

When this is what's trending in politics "no. no. no." You know it's bad. pic.twitter.com/6vQFi9mQZX — Ollie 🌈🐍 (@OlivierHennis) September 18, 2020

No. No. No. I can't deal with 2020 anymore, it hits us with wave after wave. Its takes the best people, we didn't deserve her, but we needed her. She was a inspiration to all. RIP Queen 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/0o77m1utlK — Kaylee (@kaylees_157) September 19, 2020

This woman was iconic from the beginning.

Forever Notorious RBG.

No. No. No.

RIP Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/eaTKycFbcY — Isabella Steele 💙 (@MsBellaSteele) September 19, 2020

No. no. no. As if things couldn’t get any worse. Finding out that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away is both tragic and frightening. Let us be reminded that in this election we’re not just electing a new president we’re now electing a new Supreme Court justice also. So pls vote. pic.twitter.com/bY24T0M0jT — There it is, Bradley (@thejitterbug759) September 19, 2020

No. No. No. No. No. No. The world lost a leader today. One we needed. One we wanted. I'm heart broken. — Uncle Drunky (@uncledrunky) September 18, 2020

i can literally hear a neighbor yelling “No! No! No!” #RBG — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) September 18, 2020

No! No! No! Not RBG! If you want a true queen look no further. She fought more health battles, misogynist men and egos, the “you cants” than most of us ever will. A true trailblazer, wife, mother and advocate for those seeking equality. Your death breaks me tonight. F 2020 pic.twitter.com/qQCNH4LIO7 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 18, 2020

No. No. No you don’t 2020! I’m sick. My heart is a mess. I loved her for being my advocate. She was a counterbalance. An athlete. An advocate. I wear her daily. pic.twitter.com/lYRJSXI9Wc — Cassie Gilman (@cassiegilman) September 18, 2020

NO NO NO FUCK YOU 2020 WONDER WOMAN PASSED TODAY#RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/9A1To2hbxs — José (@yoruguaenusa) September 19, 2020

No. No, no, no. Not the Notorious RBG! 😭 This news is devastating. I'm so thankful for all she did for our country. She is a true patriot, an icon, a legend, a legal hero, a fighter, a survivor, and an all around dope ass lady. This is a big loss. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HVnEL0kFKC — Bren.Makaydon (@BrenMakaydon) September 18, 2020

No. No. No. RIP Queen 👑. Thank you for never ending your fight for equality. Your legacy won’t be forgotten. 2020 sucks!!! #RIPRBG #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/t0PCys9sJM — A Blessing (@BLM_004) September 19, 2020

Ruth!! 💙 No. No. No. No. No. I can’t even handle this. I know she TRIED SO HARD to wait for the election! Heart officially broken. Rest In Peace, Notorious RBG. We love you. 😢 pic.twitter.com/qhYaMg61vv — 𝓢𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓵𝔂 💙 – 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 – (@shellpartduex) September 19, 2020

