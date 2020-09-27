Amy Coney Barrett’s membership in her controversial ‘covenant group’ should be probed by Democrats: Catholic theologian
Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, Massimo Faggioli — Professor of Theology and Religious Studies at Villanova University — said the Senate Democrats are within their rights to question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about her religion with a focus on her specific beliefs that he asserted are out of the mainstream — even within the church.
Speaking with CNN host Martin Savidge, Faggioli made the case that Barrett is part of a fringe “covenant” group within the Catholic religion that should be brought to light to understand how she views the world.
‘Why is her devotion so much more problematic?” the CNN host asked.
“It’s not problematic,” the theologian replied. “I think it’s something that should be discussed with membership in a particular group as — in the same case that we should discuss in the case of the Jewish nominee or Muslim nominee. So the group she is a member of is known and — not her particular group but that family of groups for having certain kinds of hierarchal structures and –.”
“That is true of all faiths,” Savidge cut in. “All faiths have a hierarchy structure. They all begin with god and come down from there. Many faiths have specific rules as to how a person should abide in their lives and what they do. So I’m wondering, again, what makes her particular faith that seems so problematic. the real issue here is not so much her faith but in the terms of the court it would be her bias. That’s what we’re really talking about here: is whether her faith in this particular case gives her a certain bias that would somehow impact the judgments she’s likely to make. Most of these debates will be over the Constitution, of course.”
“We all have biases,” the CNN host continued. “Just because we can specifically name a religious group that she’s a part of, there are other people who have biases — we don’t know what they may be. Again, why is it her faith that becomes so much the concern if she can set that bias aside to render a judgment?”
“Again, it’s not her faith,” Faggioli replied. “But she’s member of the group that is part of that family of groups called covenant groups. So covenant means that you are part of an alliance that binds members of a group in a particular way. That’s what’s a little different from being a Catholic in the pew, like myself or like John Kennedy or John Kerry or Antonin Scalia. that is different.”
“What kind of relationship she has between that covenant in her group and the fundamental values of the Constitution?” he added. “I don’t expect to hear anything explosive. I don’t think that any question of this kind should be labeled automatically anti-Catholic because this is preposterous.”
Watch below:
Chuck Todd shreds GOP senator for making rules ‘out of thin air’: ‘The party looks like a bunch of hypocrites’
Chuck Todd, host of NBC's Meet the Press, on Sunday told Republican Sen. Roy Blunt (MO) that his party "looks like a bunch of hypocrites" because they are set to nominate President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick in an election year.
Following Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the high court, Todd reminded Blunt that Republicans had blocked former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination because it was an election year.
"You have no qualms about doing this before the election?" Todd asked. "You've seen, polling is pretty overwhelming on this issue. A large majority of the American public do not believe this president before the election should make this pick and it should be whoever wins the election."
Tom Cotton cornered by CNN’s Tapper over Trump’s threat to not hand over power if he loses in November
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was put on the spot on Sunday morning during his appearance on CNN when "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper pressed him over Donald Trump's suggestion he won't peacefully step down if he loses the election.
With Cotton glibly commenting he expected a peaceful transfer of power “in January 2025, after President Trump finishes his second term,” Tapper pressed him about the president's comments.
“You’re not at all disturbed by what he’s saying about if the ballots aren’t counted? " the CNN host asked. "It is really quite alarming to a lot of Republicans his refusal to say, 'of course, if I lose, I will abide by a peaceful transfer of power.'”
Trump brags Amy Coney Barrett will kill abortion rights: ‘I guess she maybe would’
President Donald Trump told Fox News that he expects Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to strike down Roe v. Wade and the right to have an abortion.
Trump made the remarks in an interview that aired Sunday on Fox & Friends after host Pete Hegseth noted that the president had previously said that his Supreme Court picks would "automatically" overturn Roe v. Wade.
"I didn't think it was for me to discuss that with her," Trump explained. "Because it's something that she's going to be ruling on. And this is what I was told -- although, I would have had the right to do that."