Ana Navarro goes off on Ivanka after Trump defender tries to drag Hunter Biden into debate discussion
During a CNN panel discussion on tonight’s debate between Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a former adviser to the president suggested Biden’s son, Hunter, should be fair game for attacks which led fellow panelist Ana Navarro to give him a lesson in the first daughter’s corruption and the president’s possible legal problems.
With “New Day” hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota looking on, David Urban said he expected Hunter Biden would be used against his father during the debate.
“If the president brings up Hunter Biden as we have heard some suggest he will repeatedly, how do you think Joe Biden should respond?” Urban challenged Navarro.
“Ivanka Trump,” Navarro shot back. “You want to bring up Hunter Biden, go ahead, go right ahead. I think Joe Biden has an answer for that and I think, right now, Donald Trump has to explain why he had his daughter on his corporate payroll and at the same time was paying her $750,000 in consulting fees. which is a tax scam — that is a tax scam. How he’s used the bully pulpit of the presidency and the platforms of the government to promote his properties and push money towards his properties, whether it’s the websites or whether it’s trying to hold the — you know, G8 at Doral [country club] or making his hotels and golf courses the place where people go.”
“He’s going to have to explain all that,” she added. “So if he wants to talk about corruption, go ahead — make our day.”
This 2016 Trump voter lost his wife to COVID-19 — now he’s switching to Biden
An Arizona man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 is now switching his allegiances after he lost his wife to the novel coronavirus.
Local news station ABC 15 reports that lifelong conservative Dave Dahlstrom, a retired Air Force veteran who backed the president in 2016, has since soured on the president over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that took the life of his late wife, Cindy Dahlstrom.
According to Dahlstrom, his wife contracted the novel coronavirus over the summer and quickly grew very ill and was put on a respirator within days of first exhibiting symptoms.
Kayleigh McEnany: DOJ targeting New York Times over Trump tax leak ‘is a fair investigation to have’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday said that she supported a "criminal investigation" into The New York Times for publishing details of President Donald Trump's tax information.
During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked McEnany about Rep. Kevin Brady's (R-TX) call for the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the paper's reporting.
"The president hasn't pressed for that [investigation] but, look, that is a fair investigation to have," McEnany replied. "We've seen the politicization of taxes before. We've seen the IRS targeting Tea Party groups and its an unacceptable proposition for that to happen."
Fox News floats conspiracy theory that Biden is using listening devices at Tuesday’s debate
Fox News reported that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may be planning to use listening devices during Tuesday night's debate.
During a discussion with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, host Bill Hemmer relayed information from one of his colleagues, which critics of the network say was likely planted by the Trump campaign.
"The Trump team asked to inspect the ears of each debater for electronic devices or transmitters," Hemmer announced. "The Biden team has not consented to that."
"The Biden team wanted a break every 30 minutes, the Trump team said we will not have that," he added.