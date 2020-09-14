‘And COVID will just disappear, right?’: Trump ridiculed for claim climate change will ‘get cooler’

President Donald Trump still doesn’t appear to understand the difference between the weather and the climate, a fact frequently explained in elementary school classes. While speaking in California about the overwhelming wildfires up and down the West Coast, Trump dismissed that it was attributed to climate change.

“It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch,” said Trump about the weather.

“I wish science agreed with you,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot.

“I don’t think science knows, actually,” Trump claimed.

Here is the President of the United States claiming that climate change will reverse itself, "It'll start getting cooler." 😳pic.twitter.com/YJceholyGJ — Matt Rogers 🗳 (@Politidope) September 14, 2020

According to researchers, climate change has dramatically amplified the risk of many conditions that help wildfires start and spread.

“We now have very strong evidence from those years of research that global warming is, in fact, increasing the odds of unprecedented extremes,” said Noah Diffenbaugh, professor and senior fellow at Stanford University in California.

It isn’t the first time Trump has dismissed the science. He noted in 2015, “It could be warming and it’s gonna start to cool at some point.”

After getting a briefing from his Department of Homeland Security officials, Trump announced, “Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do—you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat—as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We’re in great shape though.”

It was a week later, he repeated the claim, “it’s going to disappear. One day—it’s like a miracle—it will disappear.”

Before he learned it was unpopular, Trump was also an anti-vaxxer, telling a reporter in 2007 that he believed vaccines can cause autism in young children.

“When I was growing up, autism wasn’t really a factor,” Trump told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “And now all of a sudden, it’s an epidemic … My theory is the shots. We’re giving these massive injections at one time, and I really think it does something to the children.”

