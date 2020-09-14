Anti-masker breaks bartender’s nose with sucker punch

A patron sucker-punched a California bartender who asked him to put on a face mask.
Tony Aversa suffered a badly broken nose in the Sept. 5 attack at 710 Beach Club in Pacific Beach, after he approached three men and asked them to put on face coverings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, reported KGTV-TV.
“I just asked them to please put on a mask and I’ll happily help you with whatever you need,” Aversa said. “The guy just refused and continued to argue blatantly within inches of my face with no mask on.”
Another bartender came over and one of the men shoved her, Aversa said, so he put himself between the man and his co-worker — but another man ran up and punched him.
“He was walking away at the time and came running back down the sidewalk and blind-sided me with a punch,” Aversa said. “Immediately, you could tell my nose was broken, I was gushing blood and I knew immediately what had happened, I kind of spun around and asked one of my employees to call the cops.”
An officer found one of the men who’d been in the group, but the assailant — described as a Pacific Islander who’s about 6’2 and 260 pounds — remains at large.
Aversa must undergo surgery to correct a collapsed nostril and fractured sinus cavity, and he said his teeth were bruised by the punch.
“I didn’t sign up for this job to be a mask babysitter,” he said. “That’s not what any of us want to do but it is what we have to do to stay in business.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.