Quantcast
Connect with us

Anti-masker goes berserk in nail salon: ‘I’m fighting for the last shred of civil rights we have!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Anti-masker in Du Nails (Twitter)

A woman melted down in an Arizona nail salon after she was asked to comply with a face mask mandate.

Officials in both Maricopa County and Phoenix require face coverings in public spaces to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but one customer at Du Nails loudly voiced her objections in an incident recorded by another patron, reported KSAZ-TV.

“I am fighting for the last shred of civil rights that we have,” the woman shouted. “You’re too stupid to figure it out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An employee threatened to call the police if she didn’t calm down, but the woman refused.

“I will not lower my voice, I will not,” she said. “Call them and maybe they’ll arrest me for yelling.”

The customer who recorded the Saturday afternoon encounter said the other woman should have extended basic courtesy to everyone else in the salon and worn a mask.

“The customer that asked her to put the mask on explained that she had a compromised immune system and would appreciate if she would comply with the mask requirement, and that’s when the person got very agitated,” said Rhonda Snider. “It’s not a personal cause. It’s just something that you do out of respect for other human beings and to be kind.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s how to prevent another Trump — according to top legal experts

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Paul Rosenzweig, the deputy assistant secretary for policy at DHS during the George W. Bush administration, believes that defeating President Donald Trump in this fall's presidential election is not enough.

Rather, he argues in a new piece for Lawfare, Congress must work to ensure future Trump-like presidents are unable to abuse their offices in the way that the current president has.

One proposed reform that Rosenzweig believes could pick up bipartisan support revolves around limiting the president's ability to evade the Senate confirmation process by using a rotating cast of "acting" cabinet officials.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump calling fallen soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ is a story about his character that probably won’t hurt him

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Many of Donald Trump’s opponents are certain that reports that he had referred to fallen troops as “losers” and “suckers”– and was befuddled by the idea that they would fight for anything other than their own interests–will finally open up some Republican eyes and cost Trump in the polls.

Judging by the five-alarm reaction to the story by the White House and its conservative media allies, they aren’t alone.

But I don’t think it will have much impact because it’s fundamentally a story about Trump’s sleazy character. There’s been a consistent pattern to the relatively small shifts in Trump’s approval rating over the course of his historically unpopular presidency: When the media focus on substantive harms he has inflicted on Americans (not foreigners), his favorability declines while stories about his character don’t move the needle at all.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Utah cops shoot autistic child several times after mother calls for crisis intervention team

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism is still recovering in the hospital after being shot several times by police, KUTV reports.

Linden Cameron was wounded in his shoulder, both ankles, intestines, and his bladder. Speaking to KUTV, Linden's mother Golda Barton said that she called police and asked for a crisis intervention team because her son was having a "mental breakdown."

"This is how to deal with people with mental health issues," she said. "So, you call them, and they're supposed to come out and be able to deescalate a situation using the most minimal force possible."

Continue Reading
 
 