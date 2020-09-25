Appeals Court slaps aside Trump lawyer’s latest ‘highly contrived’ attempt to hide the president’s taxes
According to a report from the New York Daily News, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals is quickly running out of patience with Donald Trump’s lawyers who are attempting keep Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance from having access to the president’s taxes.
Noting that “the three judges on the panel appeared deeply skeptical of arguments by Trump attorney William Consovoy,” the Daily News reports that Judge Pierre Leval called Trump’s attacks against Vance “deeply contrived.”
The report states, “Perhaps most significantly for Trump, Leval indicated that the only thing stopping Vance from enforcing his subpoena on Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, was Vance himself. The DA has agreed with Trump to delay enforcement of the demand while Trump pursued appeals. The judge requested further briefing on the issue.”
Judge Robert Katzmann also piled on the president for claiming the the grand jury Vance is using to investigate the Trump Organization should be limited in scope, telling the president’s attorney, “Grand juries, as you know, are given broad authority to do their work. Are you asking us to change the way grand juries have done their work for time immemorial just because someone is President of the United States?”
2020 Election
Trump freaked out undecided voters this week and pushed them toward Biden: GOP pollster
Anti-Trump Republican pollster Sarah Longwell says that a regular focus group she's been holding with undecided women voters took a major turn this week after President Donald Trump refused to commit to having a peaceful transition of power.
During an appearance on The Bulwark's "Secret Podcast," Longwell explained that she thought that her focus group would spend a lot of time discussing the Supreme Court vacancy sparked by Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing, but instead immediately began talking about Trump's comments on the peaceful transition of power.
Wall Street is betting big that Biden will beat Trump: CNN
With November's election less than 40 days away, CNN is reporting Wall Street executives and investors are reading the writing on the wall and flooding the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with cash at five times the rate Donald Trump is getting contributions.
Noting that in 2016 former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also outraised Trump to the tune of $88 million to Trump's $20.8 million, CNN reports the disparity in the percentage of donations split between the two major-party candidates ($51.1 million to Biden and $10.5 million to Trump's presidential campaign) has grown this time -- which is not good news for an incumbent who already handed the ultra-rich a substantial tax decrease.
‘Disgusted’ voters in the Philly suburbs could help Biden offset Trump’s gains in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — Sandy Arnell used to work for Republican lawmakers in Washington and in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capital. She considered herself to be liberal on issues like abortion but conservative when it came to fiscal issues. She didn’t always vote Republican. But she identified as one, and voted in GOP primaries.Arnell, of Downingtown, had already been drifting from conservative politics before Donald Trump was elected president. But she reached a breaking point with what she called the “hatred and negativity” of his presidency and became a Democrat.“I was holding on to my Republican ca... (more…)