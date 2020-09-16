‘Are you high?’ Trump buried in mockery for ‘delusional’ claim that his disastrous town hall got ‘great reviews’

This Wednesday morning, President Trump fired off a tweet thanking people for the “great reviews” regarding his appearance at an ABC News town hall on Tuesday, where he faced tough questions and gave sometimes incoherent and misleading answers.

Thank you for the great reviews of the @ABC News show last night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

According to The Washington Post, Trump “retreated to false or misleading talking points that he offers in his usual venues” at least 24 times during the broadcast. Unsurprisingly, Trump’s critics on Twitter didn’t think his performance was as stellar as he thinks it was.

You were ambushed by your own stupidity and lack of self-awareness. With that said, you should definitely do more town halls like that. PLEASE. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 16, 2020

are you high — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 16, 2020

Is it tough being this delusional? Just wondering. — Alicia Carlson 💙 🇺🇸 (@AmicaAli) September 16, 2020

Best highlight of the night was when George fact checked you in real time, directly to your face!#TrumpTownHall #FactCheck pic.twitter.com/D49BqtFR09 — The Albany Experience (@albanyresist) September 16, 2020

There's nothing but a hamster on a wheel inside your skull. You're a dumped out sewing kit, a melon baller without a handle, asbestos-lined wallpaper, a legless cricket. — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) September 16, 2020

Y’all—let him think he did great. Let him feel so confident he does it again. And again. And again. So the American people can watch with their own eyes the utter ignorance and dishonesty that falls out of his mouth. — Lindsey Simmons (@LynzforCongress) September 16, 2020

It would be the reviews he is reading in the comments, but not realizing it sarcastic — Pete (@petehasabeard) September 16, 2020

