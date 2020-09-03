Arrest of Australia anti-lockdown activist sparks outcry
Australian police on Thursday defended arresting a pregnant woman in her home for a Facebook post promoting a rally against virus lockdowns, as footage of the incident went viral and triggered a civil liberties debate.
The livestreamed video shows officers handcuffing the woman in front of her two children and has racked up millions of views online.
The woman Zoe Buhler, told local media Thursday that she had posted the protest plans without knowing it was illegal in the locked-down state of Victoria, which is battling a major outbreak of Covid-19.
Buhler, whose Facebook page is awash with posts arguing against lockdowns and some even labelling the virus a hoax, described her actions as a “bimbo” moment.
“I am just a passionate person and I am sick of the lockdowns,” Buhler said.
Australia has moved to arrest activists who organize demonstrations defying a ban on mass gatherings to try to control the spread of the virus.
Victoria is currently trying to bring its second wave of Covid-19 infections under control with a mix of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.
The video shows police telling the incredulous and distraught woman — who is still in her pajamas — that she is under arrest “in relation to incitement”.
“Excuse me, incitement for what? What the… what on Earth?” she asks the officers, instructing someone to film what is happening.
“I have an ultrasound in an hour,” she remonstrates, as she is read her rights and becomes tearful.
The footage has prompted a civil liberties debate in Australia, with critics from across the political spectrum voicing concerns about the balance between rights and obligations.
Amnesty International Australia said police were guilty of overreach while rights group Liberty Victoria called the arrest disturbing.
“The prospect of pre-emptive arrest and the laying of criminal charges to prevent engagement in peaceful protest is a disturbing development,” Liberty Victoria said.
Conservative pundits, politicians and conspiracy theorists — who have continually criticized virus restrictions in the country — seized on the video as evidence of what they called a “police state” in Victoria.
The arrest is the latest in a string of confrontations between police and anti-lockdown activists ahead of a planned protest in Melbourne, which remains under lockdown.
Victoria Police assistant commissioner Luke Cornelius stood by the officers’ actions and said authorities had been clear about their ban on public protests.
“I mean the optics of arresting someone who’s pregnant is terrible,” Cornelius said.
But Australians inciting protests during a pandemic were being selfish and their actions threatened the state’s recovery, he added.
People would “have to have been on Mars” not to know the rules were in place, the assistant commissioner said.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Rachel Maddow unleashes on Maine pastor spreading COVID-19 because he doesn’t believe in it
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow went off on a right-wing pastor in Maine who officiated a wedding where he got the coronavirus and has since spread it across a town that had been mostly untouched by the virus. At least, the town was largely untouched until now.
The beautiful mountainous town of Millinocket, Maine, is now ground zero after two counties in Maine had only 150 cases of COVID-19 over six months. Currently, 143 new COVID-19 cases are traced back to a wedding with 62 people in attendance. It's the largest outbreak in the entire state.
"One young person got in infected at that wedding infected their parents, and that parent infected a child at a senior center," said Maddow. "They now have multiple staff and patients infected. Another wedding guest was an employee at the York County Jail. As of yesterday that led to, we learned that led to 19 staff and 35 prisoners being infected at York County Jail. The members of the jail are up to 68 cases now among employees and prisoners and again traced back to that wedding. At the venue itself, multiple staff members tested positive. And at the local schools, students are becoming infected, and a teacher working at the wedding reception turned up on-site to prepare for the school year, and there are multiple infections at the school among both staff and students. So, that means they'll not be opening schools at Millinocket when they thought they would."
Breaking Banner
Trump lied about mass COVID-19 testing locations — now he’s lying about vaccine distribution centers: report
President Donald Trump's White House announced this week that by Nov. 1 they would have thousands of places where the coronavirus vaccine can be distributed, and they'll be up and ready to go. The problem with that promise is that all of the other promises Trump has made around this have proved to be false.
Speaking to Pulitzer-Prize-winning science reporter Laurie Garrett, MSNBC's Chris Hayes noted that it was just months ago that Trump promised to have virus testing centers in every Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Target in the country. As it turns out, that not only didn't happen, only 4 percent of those stores opened testing centers.
COVID-19
Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus: reports
Italy's former prime minister the media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in quarantine at home.
Berlusconi, who once owned AC Milan, stressed that he would continue his political activities.
"I will be present in the electoral campaign with interviews on televisions and in newspapers," he said during a video-conference of Forza Italia's women's movement.
However he recognized "the limitations imposed on my activities by testing positive for the coronavirus... but I will continue the battle."
Regional elections are due to take place in two weeks as well as a referendum on reducing the number of Italian parliamentarians.