Attorney General Bill Barr loses effort to block Andrew McCabe from suing for retaliatory firing

1 min ago

U.S. Attorney General William Barr at the 31st Annual Candlelight Vigil. (Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals)

Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe took over for James Comey when President Donald Trump fired him in 2018 but was eventually fired just hours before his retirement.

In a lawsuit against the Justice Department, McCabe alleged that the firing was retaliation after improper political interference by President Donald Trump.

“It was Trump’s unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him,” the complaint alleges.

Attorney General Bill Barr attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed in court, but lost that effort in court on Thursday. The wrongful termination suit will move forward.


