Attorney George Conway reveals two ‘great’ questions — that Trump can’t answer

Prominent Republican attorney and Lincoln Project member George Conway on Monday offered his analysis of how reporters should question President Donald Trump.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, made his comments after watching video of Trump refusing to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Who do you think poisoned Alexei Navalny in Russia?”

“Uh,” Trump replied. “We’ll talk about that at another time.”

Conway suggested reporters follow-up on Trump’s refusal to criticize the Russian dictator.

“That actually would be a great interview question for Trump: Tell me one thing you don’t like about Vladimir Putin. Or something about him that gives you pause or concern. Just one thing,” Conway suggested.

