Quantcast
Connect with us

Bible signed by Trump after infamous church stunt listed for sale at $37,500

Published

4 hours ago

on

Donald Trump posing with a Bible in front of St. John's church (screengrab)

The Bible signed by President Donald Trump after a photo op outside a Washington, D.C., church has been listed for sale.

The memorabilia company Moments in Time is advertising the autographed Bible for $37,500, although it’s not clear how it ended up on the website, reported TMZ.

The president ordered federal agents to fire chemical irritant and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters outside St. John’s Episcopal Church on June 1 so he could stand outside the church, which had been damaged by a fire at the beginning of nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bible that’s for sale apparently isn’t the one he held up for the photo outside the church.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Is Donald Trump a Nazi Sympathizer?

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

While Americans have been polarized over many issues over the last 70 years or so, if there was one thing we could truly say was a consensus position among people of all political stripes it was that Nazis were bad and that decent people shunned them.

Our president has already made it clear that he doesn't agree with that.

In 2017, President Trump had issued a very weak condemnation of the horrific events in Charlottesville, insisting that "many sides" were responsible for the violence. Forty-eight hours later, after tremendous public criticism, he came forward with an obviously insincere rote denunciation of white supremacy, Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan. But he couldn't leave it at that.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘People should go to jail’: White House chief of staff claims DOJ found evidence of ‘unlawful’ acts in Russia probe

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested that law enforcement officials who investigated President Donald Trump's ties to Russia might be jailed for alleged wrongdoing.

Meadows told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday that he had seen evidence from a Department of Justice investigation that reflected poorly on FBI officials involved in the origins of the Russia probe, reported the Washington Examiner.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: Sarah Sanders busted on air for lie claiming Trump personally conducts military death notifications

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was forced to backtrack on Tuesday after first claiming that President Donald Trump personally informs the family after military service members are killed in action.

During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, Sanders responded to allegations that Trump had referred to veterans and military personnel as "suckers" and "losers."

"I was there that day," Sanders explained to ABC host George Stephanopoulos. "I was part of those conversations and those things didn't happen."

"But not only was I there that day," she continued. "But I spent more time with the president over two and a half years than just about anybody outside of his family and I saw a president who loves this country, who loves the men and women of the armed forces."

Continue Reading
 
 