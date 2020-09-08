Bible signed by Trump after infamous church stunt listed for sale at $37,500

The Bible signed by President Donald Trump after a photo op outside a Washington, D.C., church has been listed for sale.

The memorabilia company Moments in Time is advertising the autographed Bible for $37,500, although it’s not clear how it ended up on the website, reported TMZ.

The president ordered federal agents to fire chemical irritant and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters outside St. John’s Episcopal Church on June 1 so he could stand outside the church, which had been damaged by a fire at the beginning of nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

The Bible that’s for sale apparently isn’t the one he held up for the photo outside the church.