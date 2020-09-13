Quantcast
‘Biden didn’t stop the black plague’: GOP chair Ronna Romney humiliated trying to blame Biden for Trump’s COVID failure

Published

27 mins ago

on

- Commentary
RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel (left) and Donald Trump (right). Image via McDaniel's Facebook.

COVID-19 is so-named because it first surfaced on the planet in 2019. It’s something that Republicans seem to be struggling to understand.

It was just a few months ago that senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway claimed it wasn’t the first COVID, assuming that the 19 meant there were 18 versions of the virus before this one.

On Twitter Sunday, Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel blamed former Vice President Joe Biden for the virus, saying that Biden “can’t run from his disastrous record responding to the coronavirus.” The virus didn’t exist when Biden was in office, as it started in 2019.

If Biden failed to lead on COVID-19 as vice president in 2016, it begs the question why Trump never once addressed COVID-19 when running for president. The logic simply doesn’t hold up, but it’s further evidence that the GOP is still struggling to understand things like science and medicine.

See the hilarious mockery that the GOP is experiencing from the tweets below:

