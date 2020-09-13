‘Biden didn’t stop the black plague’: GOP chair Ronna Romney humiliated trying to blame Biden for Trump’s COVID failure

COVID-19 is so-named because it first surfaced on the planet in 2019. It’s something that Republicans seem to be struggling to understand.

It was just a few months ago that senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway claimed it wasn’t the first COVID, assuming that the 19 meant there were 18 versions of the virus before this one.

On Twitter Sunday, Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel blamed former Vice President Joe Biden for the virus, saying that Biden “can’t run from his disastrous record responding to the coronavirus.” The virus didn’t exist when Biden was in office, as it started in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden can’t run from his disastrous record responding to the coronavirus. The truth hurts, Joe!

https://t.co/uBERkgHwJX — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 13, 2020

If Biden failed to lead on COVID-19 as vice president in 2016, it begs the question why Trump never once addressed COVID-19 when running for president. The logic simply doesn’t hold up, but it’s further evidence that the GOP is still struggling to understand things like science and medicine.

See the hilarious mockery that the GOP is experiencing from the tweets below:

.@GOPChairwoman, let me fix this for you. Like most Americans, you may want to forget the reality of Trump. While you morons made jokes about the basement, your boss was directly leading to 200,000 dead Americans. @JoeBiden will be the next President. Truth hurts Ronna. https://t.co/ed4wMwTW19 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What Ronna McDaniel just gave away: Donald Trump’s presidency is such a failure, his only hope of reelection comes down to convincing people that Joe Biden has actually been the president these past four years. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan is not buying what you are selling, Ronna. https://t.co/rTOJzKtzcv — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This tweet verifies just how stupid Ronna Romney McDaniel and the rest of the Trump campaign believe their cult followers to be. https://t.co/nGY6SC9ki6 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 13, 2020

Joe Biden can’t run from his disastrous record responding to The Great Plague of London in 1665. The truth hurts, Joe! — Kim (@kim) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden can’t run from his disastrous record responding to the Extinction Level Event that killed the dinosaurs. ☄️ The truth hurts, Joe! — David+ (@DavidOStorm) September 13, 2020

So first Kayleigh was very upset that Obama/Biden didn’t push harder for a vaccine for Covid in 2017

Now Ronna is very disappointing with Biden’s handling of the virus in February

(You know, before he received briefings)

Do republicans not understand TIME? — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

For those of you don’t know this… Joe Biden isn’t president yet. So he’s not responsible for the coronavirus failure by the Trump administration. This is perhaps the most stupid defense from Republicans. Leave it to Ronna to lead the fight for idiocy. https://t.co/IaXAVQ1WoA — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) September 13, 2020

You realize Don Jr. Is going to take that line and run with it… — Sarcasmo Murica (@MuricaSarcasmo) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re basically just yelling Shit at the Sky at this point — Lucky The Saint (@1509lucky) September 13, 2020

The Romney's have been fortunate in many ways, but her changing her name is probably the best of it. — Jeremy Miller (@wolverineincbus) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank apparently @JoeBiden Is already president. — Cristina J 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@TampagirlC19655) September 13, 2020

I can’t believe Biden silenced Fauci and put Jared Kushner is charge of a shadow response effort. Unforgivable mismanagement! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He is not the President ! — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) September 13, 2020

Joe Biden also has a terrible record on doing my dishes and cleaning the litter box. — (@_pseudo_nom) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Are there more than 15 cases yet?? On FEBRUARY 26, the President assured the nation: “You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” And here we are, some 6.3 MILLION cases and 190,000 DEATHS later …https://t.co/deAo6Ebj0U — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) September 13, 2020

And how is the weather in Bizarro World, Ronna? — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And how is the weather in Bizarro World, Ronna? — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) September 13, 2020

Joe Biden isn’t the President you dumb fat-faced twat. — A Fifth of Jack (@A_Fifth_Of_Jack) September 13, 2020

This makes no sense, Romney. Who’s the @POTUS??? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 13, 2020

Ronna is like, I reject your reality and substitute my own. La-la-la pic.twitter.com/WfT45NZPyF — 🏝Kim (@kim) September 13, 2020

I thought good Mormon women didn't tell such obvious and outrageous lies. I guess some people will do anything because of their greed for $$$ and power, won't they Ms. Romney? — C E Hall (@CEHall13) September 13, 2020