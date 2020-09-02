Biden reacts to Trump’s mysterious Walter Reed trip as he takes questions from reporters

Joe Biden reacted to revelations that Vice President Mike Pence was placed on standby when President Donald Trump made a surprise visit last year to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt has not revealed his sources for the claim, and the president has insisted multiple times on Twitter that he was not being treated for a “series of mini-strokes” during the November 2019 visit.

“I’m not going to speculate on what it means,” Biden told reporters. “I can say nothing this administration does is normal, so I’m not being facetious when I say that. Who in god’s name knows what it’s all about, I just don’t know. I don’t know and I’m not going to speculate. I’ll let the experts do that.”

Biden said nothing in his own eight-year tenure as President Barack Obama’s vice president resembled what Schmidt reported about Pence.

“The only time that I have been on notice is when the president’s out of the country, and I’m in the country,” Biden said. “That, not that I should wait for something to be immediately — immediately be aware of anything, but that that’s something that might be called for. It wasn’t called for.”