Biden reacts to Trump’s mysterious Walter Reed trip as he takes questions from reporters

Joe Biden reacted to revelations that Vice President Mike Pence was placed on standby when President Donald Trump made a surprise visit last year to the Walter Reed Medical Center.
New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt has not revealed his sources for the claim, and the president has insisted multiple times on Twitter that he was not being treated for a “series of mini-strokes” during the November 2019 visit.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I’m not going to speculate on what it means,” Biden told reporters. “I can say nothing this administration does is normal, so I’m not being facetious when I say that. Who in god’s name knows what it’s all about, I just don’t know. I don’t know and I’m not going to speculate. I’ll let the experts do that.”
Biden said nothing in his own eight-year tenure as President Barack Obama’s vice president resembled what Schmidt reported about Pence.
“The only time that I have been on notice is when the president’s out of the country, and I’m in the country,” Biden said. “That, not that I should wait for something to be immediately — immediately be aware of anything, but that that’s something that might be called for. It wasn’t called for.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
A Republican candidate in Fresno, California, has released an advertisement touting his work with Barack Obama. But, according to the Fresno Bee, the former president says the candidate, David Valadao, does not have his support.
Valadao is currently running to retake his former House seat against Democratic incumbent Rep. TJ Cox. A recent advertisement released by Valadao's campaign states: “An independent problem solver, (Valadao) worked with President Obama to bring more water to the Central Valley, made health care more accessible, and stood up to his own party to reform immigration and protect Dreamers.”
In November 2019, President Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland — and this week, New York Times reporter Michael Shmidt reported that Vice President Mike Pence was prepared to temporarily take over as acting president if Trump need to go under anesthesia. Regardless, Trump allies, including Republican Ronny Jackson, are maintaining that Trump’s Walter Reed visit was nothing serious. And CNN’s Brianna Keillar gave Jackson’s claims a rigorous fact-check on Wednesday.
Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, former RNC chairman Michael Steele commented on President Trump's penchant for disseminating conspiracy theories, saying that Trump's "pivot" to fear mongering about far-left groups "coming to your neighborhood" is an attempt to appeal to white suburban voters.
According to Steele, Trump's exploitation of "white fear" is an "old staple."
"We know it in the Black community well, because whenever the power of the moment arrives for Blacks when they've said 'we've had enough' and they take to the streets and begin to make the demands and to grab the attention of the country around things that are important to the Black community, somehow, somewhere, the conversation shifts to white fear."