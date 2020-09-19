‘Big mistake’: Trump’s favorite pollster tells Fox why Republicans shouldn’t push nomination before the election
Fox News on Friday examined why it would be a “big mistake” for Republicans to attempt to force through a nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
Following Ginsburg’s death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed that Trump’s nominee would receive a vote, but did not specify whether it would occur before the election or during the “lame duck” session of Congress that occurs before the 2020 election victors are sworn in.
But conservative pollster Scott Rasmussen warned Republicans it would be a bad idea during an appearance with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.
“I hear all this talk that Republicans are ready to go and vote right away, I think that’s a big mistake,” Rasmussen said.
“I think the president should come out and say, ‘I want the American people to decide this, I’m going to nominate someone after I’m re-elected, here’s who I’m thinking of nominating and by the way, I want to specifically hear from Joe Biden who he’s going to nominate.’ And the reason I think he should do that is that’s puts the focus on the choice for the court, not on this side argument of whether or not the confirmation battle should go ahead right now,” he explained.
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 19, 2020
2020 Election
McConnell told GOP donors that replacing RBG would be their ‘October Surprise’: report
In April, The New Yorker published a blockbuster profile of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The story, by Jane Mayer, was titled, "How Mitch McConnell became Trump's enabler-in-chief."
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/04/20/how-mitch-mcconnell-became-trumps-enabler-in-chief
"The most famous example of McConnell’s obstructionism was his audacious refusal to allow a hearing on Merrick Garland, whom Obama nominated for the Supreme Court, in 2016. When Justice Antonin Scalia unexpectedly died, vacating the seat, there were three hundred and forty-two days left in Obama’s second term. But McConnell argued that 'the American people' should decide who should fill the seat in the next election, ignoring the fact that the American people had elected Obama," Mayer wrote.
2020 Election
‘Big mistake’: Trump’s favorite pollster tells Fox News why Republicans shouldn’t push nomination before the election
Fox News on Friday examined why it would be a "big mistake" for Republicans to attempt to force through a nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
Following Ginsburg's death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed that Trump's nominee would receive a vote, but did not specify whether it would occur before the election or during the "lame duck" session of Congress that occurs before the 2020 election victors are sworn in.
But conservative pollster Scott Rasmussen warned Republicans it would be a bad idea during an appearance with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.
2020 Election
Here’s how Mitch McConnell could lose his leverage to replace Ginsburg after November
According to a report in AZCentral, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to rush through a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could encounter an unexpected roadblock if he tries to hold a confirmation vote after the election.