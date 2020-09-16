Big Ten football is coming back with 8 games in 8 weeks
CHICAGO — For a while there, it looked as if Big Ten football would produce only one score this fall: 11-3.As in, 11 schools voted to postpone fall sports and three (Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa) dissented.But after weeks of criticism and cajoling from the likes of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Iowa football parents, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and President Donald Trump, the Big Ten crossed the 1-yard line — as Trump alluded to in a tweet.The conference announced its restart Wednesday, declaring a unanimous vote an intention to start playing Oct. 23-24 with a slate of eight games ove…
One name is left on the hurricane list, and it’s only September. Why so many storms?
MIAMI — There’s only one name left on the National Hurricane Center’s alphabetical list of storm names. After Wilfred, it’s time for names left untouched since 2005: the Greek alphabet.And with a good two months left in the formal hurricane season, it’s likely that Tropical Storm Alpha might make an appearance somewhere in the Atlantic before the season ends on Nov. 30. Although, as anyone around for the 2005 storm season remembers, the final storm of that season — Tropical Storm Zeta — actually petered out on Jan. 6, 2006.So far, this hurricane season has already seen 20 named storms, enough ... (more…)
Joe Biden sets up clash with Trump over virus vaccine
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden will address how to develop and distribute an effective Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday, challenging the optimistic predictions of his rival Donald Trump, whom the Democrat accuses of lying to Americans about the pandemic threat.
Whether the Trump administration can hurry a safe vaccine into wide production has become a focal point of the 2020 election campaign, in which polls show Biden leading Trump.
Biden has stressed he supports a rapid rollout of a vaccine, but only if it is shown to be safe and effective -- and if there is "full transparency" regarding the science of the work.
Devastating research estimates 100,000 Americans would be alive if Trump had even an average COVID-19 response
Just how bad has the United States' response to the COVID-19 pandemic been?
According to Brookings Institution economics researcher Harry Holzer, the United States' current death count could have been conceivably cut in half if the country had delivered even an average performance compared with other countries that are members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
In looking at global COVID-19 data, Holzer found that "overall virus cases per capita in the U.S. are now over four times higher in the U.S. than in the average high-income OECD country, while total deaths per capita are over twice as high."