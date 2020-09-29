Quantcast
Bigger fish to fry: The only thing worse than Trump getting 3 Supreme Court picks is if he gets 4 or 5

Published

2 hours ago

on

I sat in the same room with Clarence Thomas once, me, a bunch of photographers taking pictures and senators asking questions, and I remember having the same anxiety then, as I am having now, about defeat and inevitability.And as we await what is being billed as a Senate battle royale over the latest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, I find that I am not so bothered by the hypocrisy of it all as I am by the complacency and political apathy that got us here in the first place.The hypocrisy is a surprise to no one. I know the body is still figuratively warm, but did anyone really think fo…

2020 Election

Michael Cohen drops tip on possible fraud Trump committed against the government

Published

1 min ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN on Tuesday morning to talk about Donald Trump's problems since the New York Times exposed his avoidance of paying taxes, the president's former attorney, Michael Cohen, said there is plenty for investigators to look at if they're looking for fraud.

He then dropped a tip on financial fraud that may have been committed by the president against the U.S. government.

Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Cohen detailed some of the president's financial woes -- saying he is likely headed to personal bankruptcy and even jail ("for a century") because of the massive amount of debt he is carrying -- if he is not re-elected.

Breaking Banner

‘We don’t want him!’ Eric Trump sparks confusion by declaring himself part of the LGBT community

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Eric Trump awkwardly described himself as a member of the LGBT community on Fox News, setting off some puzzled reactions.

Media Matters researcher Bobby Lewis, who monitors "Fox & Friends" daily, flagged the exchange, which was prompted by a New York Times column about a lesbian woman who supports President Donald Trump.

"The LGBT community, they are incredible," Eric Trump said, "and you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man."

Breaking Banner

Eric Trump bitterly attacks ‘disgusting’ NYT reporters who exposed his dad’s massive business losses

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Eric Trump appeared on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to bitterly complain about the way his father is being treated by the Internal Revenue Service and the New York Times.

During the appearance, President Donald Trump's second-oldest son attacked the New York Times' explosive reporting on the president avoiding paying federal income tax by reporting massive losses.

Among other things, Trump complained that the article on the president's taxes was too long and detailed, which he said meant it must have been part of a coordinated political attack.

"They've been writing that article for three months and they wanted it to drop the morning before the debate!" he said. "These are disgusting people!"

