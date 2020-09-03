Bill Barr believes the entire Black Lives Matter movement is ‘fundamentally illegitimate’: CNN’s Toobin

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Thursday said that he believed Attorney General Bill Barr and other conservatives do not believe racism is a problem in the United States, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

While breaking down Barr’s interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Toobin said that the Trump administration seems to believe that protests against police brutality were spawned by a mass delusion among Black Americans who believe they are unfairly targeted by law enforcement.

“I think he does not believe there is a race problem in the United States,” he said. “I think he honestly believes that. I think the president honestly believes that, and that the Black Lives Matter movement is fundamentally illegitimate, because there’s no problem there.”

Toobin then showed how Barr and other Trump officials regularly grant the presumption of innocence to police that they won’t grant to Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police last month.

“It’s very interesting that the attorney general and other officials are willing to speculate and divulge information about Jacob Blake, impugning his character,” he said. “Talking about his background, his motives, but not give us any information about the officers’ mindset and background and motives.”

