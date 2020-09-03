Bill Barr believes the entire Black Lives Matter movement is ‘fundamentally illegitimate’: CNN’s Toobin

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Thursday said that he believed Attorney General Bill Barr and other conservatives do not believe racism is a problem in the United States, despite ample evidence to the contrary.
While breaking down Barr’s interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Toobin said that the Trump administration seems to believe that protests against police brutality were spawned by a mass delusion among Black Americans who believe they are unfairly targeted by law enforcement.
“I think he does not believe there is a race problem in the United States,” he said. “I think he honestly believes that. I think the president honestly believes that, and that the Black Lives Matter movement is fundamentally illegitimate, because there’s no problem there.”
Toobin then showed how Barr and other Trump officials regularly grant the presumption of innocence to police that they won’t grant to Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police last month.
“It’s very interesting that the attorney general and other officials are willing to speculate and divulge information about Jacob Blake, impugning his character,” he said. “Talking about his background, his motives, but not give us any information about the officers’ mindset and background and motives.”
Amanda Carpenter is not a liberal. She not even a moderate. She's worked for two of the most right wing Republican Senators and at several far right wing publications. Now a CNN conservative contributor, Carpenter is also anti-Trump. And she's warning about how she thinks President Donald Trump is already rigging the election.
Wednesday evening she posted a Twitter thread in response to Attorney General Bill Barr's disastrous and disturbing CNN interview. One part of his comments, she says, that "set off alarm bells" for her was Barr's odd insistence that a foreign government could send thousands of fake ballots to rig the election – and that he refused to offer and evidence, other than what he says is "logic."
President Donald Trump falsely believes that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman accused him of having Parkinson's disease -- and he reportedly won't shut up about it.
Sources tell The Daily Beast that Trump's anger at Haberman started in June when she filed a story about the president facing "new questions about his health... after videos emerged of him gingerly walking down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and having trouble bringing a glass of water to his mouth during a speech there."
Wisconsin swing voters are losing faith in President Donald Trump's leadership, but they're also making excuses for his failures.
Axios conducted a focus group with voters in Oshkosh, where they found only two in 10 party-flippers planned to vote for Joe Biden in November -- including one Barack Obama-to-Trump voter who no longer backs the president.
"He’s been trying so hard I feel, but nothing is working," said participant Kaycee W. "Everybody was fighting him every step of the way, so I feel he just gave up and isn’t trying as hard anymore."
The virtual Engagious/Schlessinger focus group of 10 swing voters was comprised of eight who had backed Trump in 2016 after voting for Obama in 2012, while the other two flipped from Mitt Romney to Hillary Clinton.