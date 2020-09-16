Bill Barr: ‘Other than slavery’ coronavirus lockdowns are worst ‘intrusion on civil liberties’ in history

Attorney General Bill Barr celebrated Constitution Day at Hillsdale College saying that the coronavirus lockdown is almost as bad as slavery, in terms of civil liberties.
CNN reported the event Wednesday night after Barr’s statements, saying that it was a four-minute response where he said governors were using executive powers to muzzle citizens and businesses from reopening while the pandemic is raging.
ADVERTISEMENT
“You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” Barr said as the audience applauded.
Slavery involved kidnapping, human trafficking, some sex trafficking, forced bondage, physical, emotional and mental abuse, rape and murder. Barr didn’t explain why this was even mentioned in the same sentence as quarantine orders.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Attorney General Bill Barr celebrated Constitution Day at Hillsdale College saying that the coronavirus lockdown is worse than slavery in terms of civil liberties.
CNN reported the event Wednesday night after Barr's statements, saying that it was a four-minute response where he said governors were using executive powers to muzzle citizens and businesses from reopening while the pandemic is raging.
"You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history," Barr said as the audience applauded.
In a Wednesday interview with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, veteran journalist Bob Woodward walked through his new book Rage and his experience in the 18 interviews he did with President Donald Trump.
In a press conference, Trump said that he read the Woodward book "last night," meaning Tuesday, which he also said on Tuesday, meaning Monday, but he was bored by it.
Woodward recalled their 19th call, which wasn't part of the book, in which Trump was upset the book wouldn't have his "deal" between Israel and the UAE. The two countries have never been at war, but Trump believes he brokered a peace agreement between them.
President Donald Trump unveiled the United States' new policy on COVID-19 during the ABC News Town Hall Tuesday night, saying that he wants to create a "herd mentality." While Trump presumably meant "herd immunity," MSNBC host Rachel Maddow walked through the qualifications of the doctor who gave him that idea and why he has no idea what he's talking about.
At the top of her show, Maddow showed side-by-side examples of the recommendations sent to states with growing COVID-19 infections and how they have changed since Dr. Anthony Fauci is no longer Trump's chief adviser on the virus. In early September, the federal government sent a notice to South Dakota, saying that they were among the top 15 highest states with the coronavirus. They were in "the yellow zone," and there was a list of things that they should do to slow their spread. Chief among them was to institute a state-wide mask order.