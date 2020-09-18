Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr’s friends aren’t sure if he’s just a liar or delusional: ‘He’s been substantially influenced by right-wing media’

Published

1 min ago

on

William Barr appears on Fox News (screen grab)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wondered what Attorney General William Barr’s friends thought of his transformation into a right-wing crank.

The “Morning Joe” host said the attorney general has become the president’s personal fixer — as Trump attorneys Roy Cohn and Michael Cohen once had done — and embraced conspiracy theories aimed at undermining the election, and Scarborough wondered what happened to the once-respected lawyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has all the money he wants,” Scarborough said. “What do you think, what do some of his friends, former friends think about this guy who has savaged his reputation, lies willfully for the president of the United States, and sounds more like a bizarre right-wing blogger than the attorney general of the United States?”

One of those friends, Benjamin Wittes, thinks the attorney general has simply watched too much Fox News.

“I think he believes it all,” Wittes said. “I don’t think he wakes up in the morning and looks at himself in the mirror and sees, as you describe him, the president’s Roy Cohn, or as the president describes him. I think he looks in the mirror and sees somebody who is righteously standing up for the traditions of the [Justice] Department, even over a bureaucracy that is sometimes overzealous in trying to get the president.”

“I think he knows how his actions are received, because he clearly knows he’s angered a lot of people,” Wittes added, “but i don’t think he understands the merits of the anger at all, and I think he is not detained for a moment by anything like self-doubt, and I do suspect he has been very substantially influenced over the years by right-wing media, so I think he believes a lot of things that seem like crazy conspiracy theories to you and me.”

Scarborough didn’t find that excuse persuasive, because Barr has access to classified documents that disprove the conspiracies he spins to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When he says something like, in an interview, says something like the [Robert] Mueller investigation started because of the Steele dossier, he knows that’s a lie,” Scarborough said. “He knows by looking at documents, by looking at timelines that lawyers look at, he knows he’s a liar to the American people to push a right-wing conspiracy theory. He can be confident what he’s doing is in the best interest of America, even though he’s actually shattering constitutional norms, political norms, but are you telling me he’s so delusional [that] he doesn’t know he’s a liar when he says, for instance, that the Mueller investigation started with the Steele dossier?”

Wittes didn’t really have an answer for him.

“You will not get me to defend that or a myriad of other statements that he’s made that are factually incorrect, and some of which may not be factually incorrect, it’s wildly inappropriate for him to be talking about these matters, a lot of which are by his own order under current investigation,” Wittes said. “Yet he talks about them in a kind of speculative fashion. It’s completely inappropriate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That said, what is in his mind when he makes these material misrepresentations, I don’t know,” Wittes added. “I honestly have no explanation for his apparent change, and it is a change from the person that he used to present himself as being and does not bother to do that anymore. So are they lies or are they delusional accounts of conspiracy theories? I honestly don’t know.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration will ban TikTok and WeChat this weekend: Commerce Dept

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

The U.S. Commerce Department will ban Americans from downloading the Chinese owned apps TikTok and WeChat on Sunday, according to three officials.

The department's order is intended to “deplatform” the apps in the U.S. and prohibit Apple, Google and other companies from offering the apps on any platform "that can be reached from within the United States,” reported Reuters.

The ban could be rescinded before it goes into effect late Sunday as TikTok owner ByteDance tries to finalize a deal with Oracle to create a new company intended to address U.S. concerns over the security of user data.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The White House is panicking’: Ex-Trump official says president is freaking out about latest defection

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Olivia Troye, the former top Homeland Security aide to Vice President Mike Pence, came out on Thursday to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in a devastating new ad that shredded President Donald Trump's fitness for the presidency.

Miles Taylor, another former Trump national security official who has similarly endorsed Biden over his former boss, told CNN on Friday that Troye's defection has the president sweating bullets.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s attacks on Biden as ‘senile’ have ‘backfired’ spectacularly: Morning Joe

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Addressing Donald Trump's early attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden as being "senile," MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and "Morning Joe" regular John Heilemann stated the president's campaign has backed off that talking point because it 'backfired" on the president -- particularly with the senior voters he desperately needs.

As host Scarborough noted, "You know, so much of what Donald Trump has done has backfired we've talked about June 1st, Kenosha," he began. "But also when you're talking about seniors and coronavirus, that's one part of it. But another part, isn't there polling out that shows constant attacks on Joe Biden is senile when obviously Joe Biden is not senile is actually backfiring on Donald Trump as well."

Continue Reading
 
 