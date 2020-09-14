Quantcast
Connect with us

Bob Woodward reveals that Trump has been lying about his China travel restriction

Published

1 min ago

on

Bob Woodward (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump likes to brag that he restricted travel from China in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, but the ban wasn’t even his idea.

Bob Woodward told NBC’s “Today” that top health experts in the administration recommended that the president restrict travel from China, which Trump claims those same experts opposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran journalist reports in his new book, “Rage,” that the policy was recommended to Trump by Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar.

Trump has boasted the policy had saved “potentially millions of lives,” and he inaccurately insists the order was his idea and had been opposed by public health experts and criticized by his political opponents as “xenophobic.”

The president spoke 18 times to Woodward, for about nine hours total, and a recording revealed that he purposefully downplayed the threat from the virus.

“It is one of those shocks for me, having written about nine presidents, that the president of the United States possessed the specific knowledge that could have saved lives,” Woodward said. “Historians are going to be writing about the lost month of February for tens of years.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

GOP insider explains why Trump’s inner circle is finally turning on him

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

In a column for the Bulwark, the former speechwriter for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) noted the flood of former aides and boosters of Donald Trump now coming out of the woodwork to oppose the president and said what they have in common is their disgust with how he does business and his demands for loyalty with offering any in return.

Providing a comprehensive list of former Trump administration officials who have quit or been fired by the president -- ranging from former Defense Secretary James Mattis to Anthony Scaramucci who spent a brief 11 days heading up the White House communications shop -- Amanda Carpenter suggested their comments after leaving paint a portrait of Donald Trump that should leave Americans concerned.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Melania isn’t a ‘victim’: First Lady slammed as Trump’s racist accessory in the White House

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The Daily Beast, columnist Kali Holloway excoriated First Lady Melania Trump as a knowing and willing partner in President Donald Trump's racism and misconduct.

"FLOTUS signed up for her current gig not just because it pays so well, though she has confirmed her marriage’s transactional nature," wrote Holloway. "Instead, as recent books confirm, Melania was never a passive observer, helpless victim or quiet resistor to her husband’s agenda — innocence always afforded white women — but an enthusiastic and willing accomplice. In other words, this FLOTUS is more than just a trophy wife or a benign accessory; she’s a collaborator, a co-conspirator, an accessory."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump makes it clear: He revels in the killing of his political opponents

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

For all the demands that former Vice President Joe Biden condemn rioting and looting, no serious observer actually thinks he supports violence in the streets. The most plausible criticism of Biden is that he's a creature of the existing political system — a product of and adherent to the established institutional order. He doesn't want violence and chaos to shake the foundations of society.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, really does relish chaos, and he cares little for any institutions that he doesn't see as directly benefiting him. And in a new Fox News interview this weekend, he made clear that he's not just a fan of violence — a view he has expressed repeatedly, even if he occasionally reads from scripts that say the opposite — but he is actively pleased by the deaths of his political enemies.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image