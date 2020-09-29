Brad Parscale faces investigation for ‘stealing’ $40 million from Trump campaign: report
Embattled former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has been accused of “stealing” up to $40 million from President Donald Trump’s campaign and $10 million from the Republican National Committee.
The Daily Mail first reported that Parscale is suspected of pocketing the money.
According to the Daily Mail:
A Trump insider explained to DailyMail.com that Parscale went into a tailspin after he was demoted in July and replaced by his former number two, Bill Stepien, as he’s worried about the ‘gravy train’ ending and keeping up with his lavish lifestyle.
Trump demoted Parscale as campaign manager earlier this year after his Florida lifestyle attracted media attention. Daily Mail sources said Trump ordered a review of RNC finances just days after Parscale’s demotion.
RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest denied that Parscale is being investigated.
“This report is categorically false,” Guest said in a statement. “There is no audit or investigation of Brad at the RNC.”
Reports on Sunday revealed that Parscale was hospitalized after a tense standoff with police and allegedly threatening to commit suicide.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Our leadership has failed us’: With Trump at helm, 1/5 of one million global COVID-19 deaths have been in US
As the globe marked what the United Nations called an "agonizing milestone" Tuesday, with over one million deaths from Covid-19 recorded worldwide, critics of U.S. President Donald Trump pointed out that a disproportionate number of those deaths have been in the United States amid Trump's mismanagement of the crisis.
With more than 204,000 deaths from the disease, one-fifth of all Covid-19 deaths have been in the United States, though Americans make up just 4.25% of the world population.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the global community to recognize that the people who have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus since it was first detected late last year "were fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues."
2020 Election
Biden merely has to appear ‘competent’ in Tuesday’s debate to doom Trump’s re-election: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis made the claim that any hope Donald Trump has of remaining in office for four more years will likely be dictated by what happens during his nationally televised debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night.
Lewis who is no fan of the president -- although he was exceedingly pleased with Trump's choice of conservative justice Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- said Trump's reeling campaign needs a win which, he admitted, seemed unlikely to happen.