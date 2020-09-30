Quantcast
Brad Parscale resigns from the Trump campaign: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale (Twitter)

The former campaign manager to President Donald Trump, Brad Parscale, is out after the domestic incident in Florida this week in which he was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation.

Parscale was demoted from his position to handling the digital work again, his position in 2016. Then it appears the campaign began an investigation into him “stealing” from the campaign and the Republican National Committee. Parscale has charged Trump millions over the years for his position, enough to purchase lavish homes, a yacht and a Ferrari.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale said in a statement.

According to another report, the Trump family is terrified that Parscale will turn on them and expose possible wrongdoing in the campaign.

Read the full report from Politico.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
